With a Monday night approval of a construction contract to remodel two centrally located buildings, the city of La Marque is making inroads into its long-term plan for a downtown rejuvenation.
With a Monday night approval of a construction contract to remodel two centrally located buildings, the city of La Marque is making inroads into its long-term plan for a downtown rejuvenation.
The project has an estimated cost of $994,168 for construction, and the moves are just a few in the city’s plans for revamping the city and its downtown hub, kick-started by a 2017 La Marque Renaissance District Revitalization Plan report, completed by the Texas Coastal Watershed Program through Texas A&M University.
Council members in a unanimous vote approved a proposal from Werner Construction to remodel the buildings, 1130 First St. and 418 Laurel St.
“Our goal is to draw in private investment to our downtown,” Alex Getty, executive director of Economic Development for the city, said.
The city council in December 2016 approved a $25,500 contract with the Texas A&M University program for a three-phase revitalization planning project, focused on Laurel Street between Bayou Road and Yupon Drive and First Street between Bayou Road and state Highway 3, previously deemed the city’s “Renaissance District.”
Community members have expressed dislike of the lack of common design style in the current development in the Renaissance District, which features a mixture of single-family residential and retail buildings, according to the report. Residents also have asked for more parking in the area.
In response to requests from residents, the project will provide 68 new parking spaces on the street, Getty said.
“Benefits to economic development are well documented with strong, vibrant and well-maintained downtowns, as they can serve as an indicator of public investment and the local government’s commitment to improving quality of life,” according to the report, commissioned by the La Marque Economic Development Corp.
Although officials are anticipating a smooth process with the remodels, plans initially were halted after the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
“Like many aspects of economic development, revitalization is a marathon, not a sprint,” Getty said.
The project, which had been years in the making, was intended to be presented in 2020, but was pushed back to last year because of the pandemic, Getty said.
Council members on June 13, 2022, unanimously approved exterior remodels of 1130 First St. and 418 Laurel St., presented by Getty.
“We are restoring the historic side of the city,” J.B. Pritchett, spokesman for the city said. “We are excited to see not only the development on the new west side of the city, but we also want to remember the history of our city and move upon it.”
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
