GALVESTON
About $100 million in federal money for the $34 billion Coastal Texas Project, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expected this spring, might not arrive this year because the House Appropriations Committee didn't allocate it, touting the decision as part of cuts to wasteful spending.
The multi-billion dollar undertaking actually is a series of projects including construction of locks and gates that will help prevent storm-driven flooding for millions of people who live on Galveston Island and along the Houston Ship Channel.
The project is designed to protect billions of dollars worth of industrial, commercial and residential property and one of the most important ship channels in the country.
Known locally as the “Ike Dike” and the “Coastal Spine,” the project has been envisioned, debated and planned since Hurricane Ike in 2008 devastated Galveston Island and numerous communities along Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Coastal Texas Project might take up to 15 years to reach construction and will create about 500 jobs for the corps' Galveston office, officials said. Army Corps officials already have started hiring workers as they await funding.
The corps could have hired more had Congress approved funding in the spring, as expected, officials said.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber requested $100 million for the project from the House Appropriations Committee, which opted June 22 not to fund the project this year.
“Unfortunately, the Appropriations Committee did not include the project in FY 2024,” Weber wrote in a statement to The Daily News.
“I will continue to push for the Texas Coastal Project, which will ensure our coastline has the necessary infrastructure to help protect against future storms, and in return, would protect millions of people, countless homes and jobs, and numerous refineries," Weber wrote.
The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies bill, the funding source from which Weber requested the $100 million, provides about $57.9 billion in discretionary spending, the House Appropriations Committee reported.
The bill provides about $32.5 billion in defense spending, which is an increase of about $1.1 billion more than last year, and provides about $25.4 billion in non-defense spending, which is an increase of $143 million from last year, the committee reported.
The committee decided to cut spending some considered wasteful, with House Republicans reporting the committee eliminated funding for unrelated climate change activities by the Army Corps, according to a committee report. The committee did provide about $9.5 billion to the corps for 2024 projects — but none for the Coastal Texas Project, officials said.
The Galveston district isn't involved in congressional appropriations decisions that make approved federal projects active, Neil Murphy, chief of public affairs at the Army Corps, said.
“The Coastal Texas Project is still approved while Congress can appropriate funds at any time in the future,” Murphy said.
“Our commitment to Galveston and the Coastal Texas Project remains strong along with delivering high-quality projects on time, within budget and in collaboration with partners when directed to proceed."
LOOKING FORWARD TO FUNDING
The funding delay hasn’t stopped the corps from hiring workers needed to design and construct the Coastal Texas Project, Murphy said.
“When the money comes in, then we will kick into the design phase,” Murphy said.
The Army Corps expects funding to come in chunks of about $100 million, Murphy said.
“Some of the positions are directly related to that funding, so we can’t hire anybody yet,” he said. “Once that funding comes, you will see additional people be hired.”
The lowest paying jobs start at $28,000, with the highest going to $183,500 after years of experience at the Army Corps, according to data from the Galveston District’s general schedule, which outlines employee’s potential for raises.
The Army Corps is looking for ecologists, biologists, park rangers, natural resource specialists, architects, construction technicians, engineers, realty specialists and professionals from many more fields, Murphy said.
And while it awaits congressional approval, the Army Corps is actively hiring personnel for the Coastal Texas Project and working on other area projects, Murphy said.
The corps is working on dredging the Houston Ship Channel and preparing a sand remediation project for Babe’s Beach, 6477 Seawall Blvd., to begin at summer’s end, Murphy said.
“We’ve still got a lot of projects we’re executing right now,” he said. “So, it’s not like we’re sitting around waiting — we’ve got work to do.”
(1) comment
[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.