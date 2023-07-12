UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation Officials on Wednesday inadvertently confirmed the wrong date of a full closure on Interstate 45.

All main lanes will be closed beginning about 6 a.m. July 22,  not this weekend.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Gary Scoggin

Why not do this midnight ton6 am during the week when there is no beach traffic and little other traffic.

Jose, did the GDN ask any follow up questions or just regurgitate a press reslease?

Fred Wagner

I agree. Family is coming to visit from Houston on Saturday morning, so I just sent them this information. Even Sunday morning would be better in addition to your suggested Midnight to 6 AM unless it is a visibility/safety issue for the workers which would make some sense.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I've seen road work done under lights at night. But it seems like installing signs up in the air would be a daylight kind of thing.

Fred Wagner

That would be my thought also. I do not believe flood lights would be adequate for working in the air and the safety of the crews would be the top priority.

