GALVESTON
Hundreds of spectators equipped with binoculars, folding chairs and sunscreen lined the seawall for hours Thursday to watch a flotilla of historic tall ships sail past.
The Parade of Sail, which kicked off the maritime festival Tall Ships Galveston, featured seven vessels, including Galveston’s 1877 iron barque Elissa, said Will Wright, chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which produces the event.
The event is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors to the island over three days, Wright said.
“This is the public’s first opportunity to see the ships for what they’re built for,” Wright said. “Being able to see them at the backdrop of the historic Seawall Boulevard going back and forth is a captivating image and a great start for the weekend’s festival.”
Like many who attended the event, Linda VanBebber came from out of town. The Tomball resident and her friend, Peggy Sonsel, from Magnolia, drove down Thursday morning to catch a view of the tall ships.
SOMETHING TO SEE
“I came in just to watch this,” VanBebber said. “I’ve just always been fascinated by the Elissa. I like Elissa and I’ve seen it before. When I had heard that the other ships were coming, I said, ‘This is something that I have to see.’”
Photographers gathered at the ends of the seawall rock groins to get good shots of the tall ships. One was Loyd Dalton, who drove from Houston on Thursday morning.
“I was here five years ago when the tall ships came,” he said.
“A few of us decided to come back down and take photos of them again because there are a lot more ships participating in the event,” Dalton said.
“It was a spectacular event. It’s a great event for Galveston to bring a lot of tourists to town.”
For Jimmy Stump, of Spring, watching the ships was a mini-vacation, he said.
“We took a little vacation and came back to see the ships,” Stump said. “You don’t get to see these ships anywhere else. It’s a special event to be able to witness. The ships are rare — especially the Elissa.”
LONG HAULERS
Some of the ships participating in the event traveled a long way to visit Galveston.
The Nao Trinidad, for example, is billed as a Spanish-built replica of the 16th-century flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, the first to sail around the world. The original was the flagship of the Armada del Maluco, captained by Ferdinand Magellan. It’s based in Huelva, Spain.
Pride of Baltimore II, from Baltimore, Maryland, is the most recent iteration of a Baltimore clipper that played a role in the War of 1812.
RARE EVENT
This weekend marks the first Tall Ships Galveston event since 2018 and the historical foundation has no plans to hold the event any time soon after this one, Wright said.
“But when we did it in 2018 there were no plans to bring it again either,” Wright said.
After the parade, the ships returned to the Port of Galveston to prepare for the festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Wright said.
Five out of the seven ships will be available for onboard tours to meet the crew and learn the history, Wright said.
Two ships will offer sailing excursions and tickets are available for purchase, Wright said.
The event also will feature food trucks, live entertainment and vendors at Piers 19 through 22 in the Port of Galveston, he said.
“The weather looks good, so we’re preparing for a very busy and robust weekend,” Wright said. “We’re excited to welcome a bunch of people and hope they have a really fun time with all these ships. People love these events and these ships. It’s a rare opportunity that you don’t get to see every day and don’t get to do very often.”
Tickets, which start at $20, can be purchased online at galvestonhistory.org/events/tall-ships-galveston/tickets.
