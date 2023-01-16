GALVESTON
Hundreds gathered in downtown Galveston on a sunny Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Passengers from dozens of cars cruising down Church Street threw candy to children. The parade was among several events held in the county honoring the civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
King’s life is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January with galas, parades, speeches and more around the country.
Born in 1929, King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, which in 1929 fell on a Tuesday.
In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. The change was designed to schedule certain holidays so that workers had a number of long weekends throughout the year.
Saturday’s downtown island parade was organized by the MLK King-Fest Committee and sponsored by Coastal Community Federal Credit Union.
The first national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed in 1986, after being signed into legislation by Congress and President Ronald Reagan in 1983. Campaigns for making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday began almost immediately following his assassination on April 4, 1968.
In 2000, it was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time. South Carolina was the last of the states to officially celebrate the holiday.
The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is symbolic of the unity of all people, Galveston resident D’mentrie Lacey said.
“It means togetherness and moving forward,” Lacey said while taking care of his daughter in a stroller. “It’s about all races coming together and treating each other with respect and equality.”
There’s still a lot of struggles that are happening in minority communities, Lacey said.
“I hope my daughter gets to see more unity in the nation,” Lacey said. “I hope she can learn from the good and not from the bad.”
Others such as Alexa Smith, a college student visiting family for the weekend, say that the holiday serves to remember the past and how far America has come from brutal oppression in the past hundred years.
“If you look around, you’ll see that everyone of different races are here today to celebrate the holiday,” Smith said. “There’s still a long way to go, but this is a reminder to look back and see how far we’ve come as a nation.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about coming together, realizing the past and moving forward, Smith said.
“It’s really beautiful to see everyone get together,” Smith said. “But hopefully this is only just the beginning.”
