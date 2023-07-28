GALVESTON
Just months before it was evicted from a county building over filthy, unsafe living conditions, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants was under federal scrutiny for misuse of more than $100,000 meant to shelter people on Pelican Island.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s warning to The Children’s Center Inc. about misuse of grant money is reminiscent of a 2009 ruling from auditors Null-Lairson and a different federal agency that the center improperly spent almost $630,000 in grant money earmarked for a program to house unaccompanied alien children on what it called ”unrelated expenses.”
Late last year, HUD sent a letter to James “Terry” Keel, then president of the Children’s Center, inquiring about $115,008 in grant money for transitional housing and what’s known as “rapid re-housing,” which provides rental assistance and supportive services to homeless people.
The point of the program is to provide temporary housing while aiding people in becoming self-reliant.
Neither Keel, who retired in April, nor members of the center’s board of directors has responded to numerous requests for comment and interviews made by email and phone over the past four months.
‘LITERALLY ZERO’
HUD in a Dec. 5 letter advised Keel the centers’s annual performance report, a self-assessment HUD requires of grant recipients, revealed rules pertaining to transitional housing and rapid re-housing programs weren’t being followed.
HUD was referring to the center’s Continuum of Care project, which used federal money to house homeless people at University Apartments, 602 Seawolf Parkway, on Pelican Island.
“According to the APR and Line of Credit Control System for the above referenced grant, rental assistance expenditure draws occurred in the amount of $115,008. Yet, based on the bed and unit inventory in the APR, there were no — literally zero — RRH clients to support the rental assistance expenditures.”
HUD’s Office of Community Planning & Development uses the Line of Credit Control System to disburse grant money to organizations such as The Children’s Center.
HUD, seeking to verify the apparent misspending wasn’t a clerical error “involving a typo” or an incomplete report, found that all participants for the grant year had been served through the transitional housing component of the project, but all funds drawn through the Line of Credit Control System had been for rapid-rehousing expenses on Pelican Island.
HARM TO CLIENTS
In an April 1, 2022, email, Hope Rodgers, Texas Homeless Network Continuum of Care performance coordinator, gave an assessment of the cause of the misuse of funds, according to HUD.
The center’s leadership and staff asserted they were unaware of the problem until working on the annual performance review and “were unclear of the rationale or justification utilized by their former CFO,” who drew the grant money, according to a HUD letter obtained by The Daily News.
HUD documents didn’t name the former CFO.
HUD in its Dec. 5 letter issued a warning “as to the past.” For future compliance, HUD directed The Children’s Center to provide evidence of corrective action, including addressing processes and staff capacity — both programmatic and financial staff — at both the supervisory and non-supervisory levels.
“When funds are inappropriately spent, those same funds are effectively unavailable to be spent in an appropriate way for the particular clients for whom those funds are intended,” HUD said in the letter. “So, harm to some clients can result in such a scenario.”
CORRECTIVE ACTION
On Jan. 17 this year, the center responded with its corrective action plans, informing HUD it was implementing a new process of training staff that involved using appropriate documentation when meeting clients. The center said it had distributed a handbook to clients on transitional housing and rapid re-housing and how they’re both defined.
“The CEO recently trained the grants manager on TCCI Pelican Island Project by reviewing the contract and completing a deep dive into TH and RRH definitions,” Hilda Garcia, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the center, wrote in the corrective action letter. “The financial team has also developed an internal data management system that allows the programmatic and financial teams to stay up to date and compliant on spending activities.”
HUD closed the case in February this year without punitive action, officials said.
The last Continuum of Care grant money HUD provided through its Office of Community Planning and Development was for $294,562. The grant had commenced Dec. 1, just four days before the housing department sent the letter about the misuse of transitional and rapid re-housing funds. The grant remains active, HUD said in a May 26 response to Daily News questions.
Since November 2009, the center has received more than $2 million from HUD’s Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs.
CONSEQUENCES WITH THE LAW
On May 18, a Daily News reporter and photographer went to University Apartments, owned by island businessman Lamson Nguyen, to speak with tenants and representatives of The Children’s Center.
The organization had moved clients there after being evicted in April from the 4428 Ave. N. building it was leasing from the county after health inspectors found vast amounts of rodent feces, cockroaches, bed bugs, fleas, rotting food, general squalor and lead contamination.
Reeling from that scandal and media scrutiny, center officials posted signs in English and Spanish warning recording was prohibited and anyone doing so “would face consequences with the law.”
The team had been assigned to interview Children’s Center clients about their experiences living in the Avenue N shelter and at the Pelican Island apartments, how long they had been in the program and what services they had received to achieve self-reliance.
A woman who answered a knock at the door told the reporter and photographer to leave and threatened to call the police.
She declined to answer questions except to say the program on Pelican Island was separate from the Children’s Center.
Nguyen in May declined to say how many Children’s Center clients were living in the apartments or answer other questions about the arrangement.
TO LIVE IN AMERICA
But Donna Henderson, human resources director for the center, in May said people living in the apartment complex were homeless youth between the ages of 18 and 24.
“Part of what we do in Pelican Island is that we assist them to get government documentation,” Henderson said.
“It’s for young people who don’t understand the American way,” Henderson said. “One of the things that the program does is help them understand how to live in America.”
Clients sometimes needed to learn such basic life skills as how to flush a toilet, she said.
“In a lot of foreign countries they don’t flush their toilet paper,” Henderson said. “Well, that’s one of the things that we teach them. We teach them proper sanitation.”
Clients of the program were referred by Child Protective Services and other area agencies, including police, Henderson said.
She couldn’t name other agencies, however.
“I’m not sure how we get all of them,” Henderson said. “I know for a fact that it’s a varied way that they come to us.”
UNRELATED EXPENSES
The Children’s Center came under scrutiny in March when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a blood sample from a child living in the Ave. N Street shelter showed high levels of lead, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said at the time.
The organization’s troubles have mounted since.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office earlier this month confirmed it had opened a criminal investigation involving state and federal agencies into allegations against the 145-year-old organization.
Allegations by former employee and whistleblower Angel Wall range from noncompliance with laws, rules and best practices for nonprofits, to self-dealing in connection to a Honduras coffee farming operation, to housing clients not enrolled in programs or employing them and allowing them to live in unsafe conditions.
But its troubles go years back.
When Null-Lairson auditors in 2009 ruled the center improperly spent almost $630,000 in federal money earmarked for the unaccompanied alien children program on ”unrelated expenses,” The Division of Payment Management of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agreed and demanded the money back, according to documents.
At issue at the time was the status of 10 men who had reached 18 years old and “aged out” of federal funding for the unaccompanied alien children program. One of those had been victimized in at least two violent encounters — one a robbery during which he’d been shot — and had twice been accused of having sex with underaged girls, one 15 and 12.
Social workers had accused the man of having sex with the 15-year-old in a homeless shelter the center operated on Avenue M for single women with children. But the man, who The Daily News identified only as “George” because he’d never been charged with a crime, and nine other men who’d aged out of the program had been living on the shelter’s second floor when the allegation of sexual assault of a child was lodged.
Social workers, including former employees of the center, said allowing the young men to reside in the family shelter was a serious violation of best-practices, contrary to what donors had expected and generally just a bad idea.
Keel at the time said none of the contested $630,000 had been spent sheltering the 10 who aged out, but documents filed on the center’s behalf in an appeal seemed to say otherwise.
“Some of the funds ... were ultimately used by TCCI following Hurricane Ike to cover expenses related to continued residential services provided through the Transitional Living Program to child immigrants who were older than 17 years of age,” according to the documents.
It went on to argue ”the expenses for residential services provided to child immigrants who aged past 18 would have been incurred by the federal government ... had they been released by TCCI.”
Center officials at the time argued the money was spent not only as allowed but as required by its contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Reporter José Mendiola contributed to this article.
