As Houston continues its momentum as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country — in one of the fastest-growing states — the cities to the south that straddle Interstate 45 in Galveston County are taking on some of that population growth, evidenced by unprecedented commercial and residential construction.
Although Galveston County’s population grew only from about 321,000 people to 355,000 between 2015 and 2023, cities here are preparing for an explosion of growth in the county, spurred in part by Houston’s growth, officials said. Harris County, immediately north of Galveston County where Houston is, had the second-largest population growth of any county in the nation last year, up by 45,626 to about 4.7 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And as cities build to meet the waves of people moving to Galveston County, the value of residential and commercial buildings, spurred by sales, have skyrocketed in the past eight years, Galveston County Chief Appraiser Krystal McKinney said.
The value for all commercial properties in Galveston County rose by about $3.4 billion from 2015 to today, McKinney said. The value of residential properties in the county rose by about $26.5 billion in that time, McKinney said.
“Sales prices drive all this,” McKinney said.
About 16,200 single-family homes have been built in the county since 2015, while the number of commercial businesses has dropped by about 70, McKinney said.
Although droves of Houston commuters are moving to Galveston County, McKinney has seen more people moving here from out of state, predominantly from California, she said.
The county’s drivability, proximity to a major metropolis and lower taxes are major factors in Californians’ decisions to move to the county, McKinney said.
“Our taxes are better than most states,” McKinney said.
All those people moving to the county means rooftops are rising all over, McKinney said.
“The amount of new neighborhoods we get each year is quite a lot,” McKinney said. “Lago Mar is a huge factor in the increase of single-family homes.”
Lago Mar, planned since 2005, is on land east and west of I-45. Houston-based developer Land Tejas owns 2,033 acres all on the west side. Another 1,300 acres on the east side of I-45 is owned by two companies not affiliated with Land Tejas.
Land Tejas alone plans more than 4,000 home sites in gated and non-gated communities.
And the Texas City Commission late last year gave the go-ahead for a nearly 800-home development on the east side of I-45 in the Lago Mar development on nearly 300 acres of undeveloped land south of the Holland Road Extension.
Along with new construction at Lago Mar, neighborhoods are popping up in League City, Dickinson and Friendswood, McKinney said.
“When I was in high school, the Dickinson stadium wasn’t there,” McKinney said. “Santa Fe was our rival. I remember when 646 was a one-lane road. I remember when Buc-ee’s, the Tanger Outlet, none of that was there.”
Dickinson and Texas City officials didn’t respond to several requests to be interviewed for this story.
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
One of the fastest-growing cities from 2015 to now is League City, and officials still are seeing about 700 homes built a year there.
Growth has been coming for a long time in League City, shaped by NASA and where the county’s largest employer, the University of Texas Medical Branch, has heavily invested in medical facilities, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
“Houston’s filling up, and we’re in the right place,” Baumgartner said. “The oil industry continues to be strong, we’re seeing a resurgence in NASA, tourism continues to pick up and we have great schools. The medical industry is strong, and UTMB continues to invest tens of millions of dollars in this campus.”
League City population since 2015 grew from about 97,847 to about 115,000 today, according to the census. Consider that in 2000, the city’s population was about 45,000.
“Every time you turn around, there’s a new neighborhood,” Baumgartner said. “The southwest side of the city is where the new homes are going.”
Some of the fastest-growing neighborhoods are on Pedregal Road, the Westwood subdivision off League City Parkway and the planned development at Hillwood Communities also off League City Parkway, Baumgartner said.
League City has one of the best school districts in the state, Clear Creek ISD, which is another driving factor in Houstonians moving to the city, League City spokeswoman Sarah Osborne said.
And with the city being just a short drive from Houston, about 80 percent of League City’s population probably commutes there for work, Osborne said.
“League City is this little hidden gem,” Osborne said. “And finally the word has gotten out. In my opinion, it used to be that if I wanted to send my kid to a good school, I would move to Katy, Sugar Land or Pearland. But the word has gotten out: One of the best school districts is down here in League City.”
And it isn’t just Houstonians who are flocking to League City. Many new residents are coming from the West Coast, Osborne said. Osborne’s own home is bookended by a pair of Californian families who work in the oil and gas industry, she said.
Drey Hicks, chief of staff in the city manager’s office, is one of those West Coast transplants. He moved here from a suburb of Seattle when his wife, Anna, who is a radiologist, got a job opportunity in the county working for the University of Texas Medical Branch, Hicks said.
To become Texans, the family in December 2021 drove 35 hours to League City with two children, ages 6 and 3, a chocolate Labrador, a small greyhound and a goldfish, Drey Hicks said.
“Your perspective of Texas is completely different if you’re not from here,” Hicks said. “Once you get here, you realize how large it is and how much opportunity there is. There’s a place for everybody.”
The Hicks family was looking for a community that had a lower cost of living, which they found all over Galveston County, he said.
“And it sounds so cliché, but we wanted somewhere focused around family living,” Hicks said. “We were first-time home buyers, so we wanted something we could afford but we didn’t feel like we were putting ourselves in a position that the home was something that required a lot of work.”
They found a home in Friendswood and had to win a bidding war in the popular Friendswood Trails neighborhood, Hicks said.
Coming from the greater Seattle region, which has about 4 million people, Hicks and his family aren’t bothered by local traffic, he said. It could take an hour to travel 20 miles in the Seattle area, while he can travel the same distance in, at most, 45 minutes in Galveston County, he said.
His successful move actually inspired several of his family members to move from the Seattle area to Galveston County, he said.
After a short visit, Hicks’ brother-in-law bought a one-way ticket to Texas. Hicks’ mom and grandmother followed suit, he said.
His family is making Galveston County its permanent home, Hicks said.
“People are very friendly,” Hicks said. “They say hi to you in the grocery store. People can be themselves, and you don’t feel any judgment. And I love that people take pride in their community. I love it down here.”
‘MAYBERRY TO METROPOLIS’
With more frontage of I-45, about 14 miles, than any other city in the county, La Marque is poised to meet county growth with commercial development along the interstate, city spokesman J.B. Pritchett said.
“More than anything, what you have seen in La Marque is the continued idea of going from Mayberry to a metropolis,” Pritchett said.
There have been seven different housing developments completed in the past eight years, with about 180 homes under construction now, Pritchett said. The city’s population grew by about 4,000 people to nearly 20,000 over the past eight years, according to the census bureau.
“At one point, La Marque was one of the No. 1 communities in America because it was in between Galveston and Houston and had affordable housing and access to trade and higher education,” Pritchett said. “That’s even more true today.”
Pritchett pointed to institutions like the University of Houston’s Coastal Center, a research center at 5721 FM 2004, and College of the Mainland, which is near La Marque in Texas City, as reasons people are attracted to the mid-county city.
“I think we get a great pool of good hometown people, as well as people who work remotely for Houston companies from here,” Pritchett said.
Commercial development such as Walmart at 6410 I-45 and Sam’s Club, 6614 I-45, are evidence of the city’s growth, Pritchett said.
One significant way the city is preparing to meet more population growth is through construction of a new, $66 million La Marque High School, Pritchett said. Funded by a $158.6 million bond package voters approved in November, the new building will serve the school’s growing student population of 635 students and expand its capacity to at least 800.
In June, Houston-based commercial real estate firm Main Street Commercial announced it had acquired 7 acres that would include seven pad sites as part of the redevelopment of the former Gulf Greyhound dog track at the intersection of FM 1754 and Interstate 45.
Main Street Commercial Partners said it had signed on with McDonald’s, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant Chipotle and fried-chicken purveyor Raising Cane’s, according to reports.
Main Street Commercial Partners about five months ago acquired the 7 acres from JMK5 Holdings, which last year acquired more than 88 acres at the Gulf Greyhound site from the family of the late Paul William “Bear” Bryant, the famous former head coach of the University of Alabama football team. The acquisition would be a commercial game-changer, La Marque officials said.
“A reason why so many people move here: It’s a great place to be,” Pritchett said. “I think we have one of the last frontiers to achieve the American dream.”
FLOCKING TO THE ISLAND
Galveston’s population has been on a steady climb since 2008, when Hurricane Ike devastated the island. The island population grew by about 3,000 over the past eight years, up to about 53,000, according to census data.
“The West End gives us the largest ability to build because there’s still room for home construction,” Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said.
And developers are buying up plots and planning high-rise condos and neighborhoods of single-family homes in the West End.
“And all these other cities in Galveston County have so much expansion going on that it gives them quite a bit of property tax,” Brown said.
The island doesn’t experience housing growth like the rest of the county because it has such a limited land mass, Brown said. But Galveston building permits are at an all-time high, Brown said.
Perhaps the most important of those permits was granted for the construction of additions to Shriners Hospital, 815 Market St., Brown said. Hospital officials closed the facility in Houston and chose to consolidate to the Galveston location.
And the addition of a third cruise terminal last year at the port have brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the island, Brown said.
The main source of growth for Galveston has been its booming tourism industry, Brown said. Last year, the Park Board of Trustees, which manages certain aspects of island tourism, collected about $30 million in hotel occupancy tax from hotel and rental stays on the island. And the park board reported a record 8.1 million visitors who spent $1.2 billion on the island.
But a city’s growth can be measured by a number of metrics and investment in things that benefit people who live here, Brown said.
City decisions like the upcoming implementation of its stormwater master plan, which engineers hope will mitigate flooding on the island through the construction of pump stations that cost as much as $32 million; spending $6 million on upgrading the Sandhill Soccer Complex, 3348 7 Mile Road; and upgrading the tournament-attracting baseball fields at Crockett Park, 2601 53rd St. all have increased the quality of life for residents, Brown said.
Brown sees the reconstruction of the Pelican Island Bridge that links Galveston to Pelican Island as a major factor in Galveston’s future growth, he said.
“We’re getting contractual documents from TxDOT to move the bridge forward, which will open a renewed interest in the island,” Brown said. “I think pretty quickly after that bridge is complete, we’ll see interest in expanding the city’s commercial interest and the possibility for residential expansion.”
