As Houston continues its momentum as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country — in one of the fastest-growing states — the cities to the south that straddle Interstate 45 in Galveston County are taking on some of that population growth, evidenced by unprecedented commercial and residential construction.

Although Galveston County’s population grew only from about 321,000 people to 355,000 between 2015 and 2023, cities here are preparing for an explosion of growth in the county, spurred in part by Houston’s growth, officials said. Harris County, immediately north of Galveston County where Houston is, had the second-largest population growth of any county in the nation last year, up by 45,626 to about 4.7 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

