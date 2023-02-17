GALVESTON
A grand Jury has indicted a Houston man for capital murder in a November shooting in Kemah that led to the deaths of two men.
GALVESTON
A grand Jury has indicted a Houston man for capital murder in a November shooting in Kemah that led to the deaths of two men.
Mark Anthony Vigil, 18, of Houston, was indicted in the 122nd District Court Tuesday for capital murder.
The indictment stems from the shooting death of Richard Rocco, 55, of Kemah, who was attempting to intervene as three men were shooting up an apartment complex, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Summerbrooke Apartments in the 1200 block of Lawrence Road about 11:40 p.m. Nov. 17 and found Rocco shot several times, officers said. Rocco, who was working to become a sheriff’s deputy, was pronounced dead after being transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Vigil was charged Nov. 22 and an unnamed juvenile was charged Nov. 28 with capital murder in Rocco’s death, Trochesset said.
Investigators learned Joshua Rojas, 17, also of Houston, who was accompanying Vigil, had been unintentionally shot by a juvenile during the altercation, Trochesset said.
Vigil drove Rojas to a residence in South Houston, from which a relative drove him to a Pasadena-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Trochesset said.
“This is being charged as a capital crime because an additional death occurred,” Trochesset previously said.
Vigil is accused of killing Rocco in the shooting while the men were burglarizing a residence in the apartment complex, according to the indictment.
Vigil’s case is in the 405th District Court, with Judge Jared Robinson presiding. Vigil has a status conference set in his case for Feb. 28. He is being represented by attorney Greg Russell.
The Galveston County Jail is holding Vigil on $500,000 in bonds.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.