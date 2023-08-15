GALVESTON
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown on Tuesday sentenced a man convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin to a 10-year federal prison sentence with the possibility of losing his U.S. residency.
GALVESTON
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown on Tuesday sentenced a man convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin to a 10-year federal prison sentence with the possibility of losing his U.S. residency.
Emilio Ramon Torres, 44, originally of the Dominican Republic, was convicted by a federal jury in August last year for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and 1 or more kilograms of heroin, along with possession with intent to distribute 16 kilograms of cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Brown of the Southern District of Texas ordered Torres, a legal permanent resident, to spend 120 months in federal prison, with the possibility of losing his U.S. residency.
The investigation focused upon a group of distributors and their associates, primarily citizens of the Dominican Republic, who used common sources of drugs in Mexico to supply their customers in numerous states other than Texas, Department of Justice officials said. The group of distributors sold cocaine and heroin throughout the United States but operated out of the Houston area, federal officials said.
Torres stashed the cocaine at his Houston apartment for the organization, according to the Department of Justice. He would hold onto the shipments until associates told him how to deliver the drugs to customers, federal officials said.
During the 11-day trial, the defense attempted to frame Torres as an honest person who wouldn’t be involved with drug distribution, Department of Justice officials said.
Torres will remain in custody as he awaits transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility at an undisclosed date.
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, known as “Wrecking Ball,” was conducted jointly with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.