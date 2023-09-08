GALVESTON
After a record-breaking summer for tourism last year, some island beach parks attracted fewer visitors this season because record-breaking heat kept people away, officials said this week.
The Park Board of Trustees, which manages island beach parks, this week revealed that a few of the city-owned parks drew fewer guests and less revenue than last year. The drops came as Galveston County recorded its hottest August ever and the World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday declared it the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, The Associated Press reported.
It comes a year after tourists broke island attendance and spending records in 2022, with about 8.1 million visitors spending about $1.2 billion.
Seawall Urban Park, which runs more than 10 miles along the seawall, has earned about $1.5 million so far this year from parking, which is about $321,000 less than expected, Corey Holcomb, sea parks manager, said at a Thursday park board meeting.
“We had about 13,000 less transactions this year compared to last year at this time,” Holcomb said. "It also tells me people aren’t staying quite as long. We had some really hot summer days this year.”
The park board manages five island parks — Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road; Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.; Seawall Urban Park; East Beach, 1923 Boddecker Road; and Stewart Beach, 401 Seawall Blvd. And while Dellanera, Seawolf and Stewart made more money than expected, losses at East Beach and Seawall Urban Park resulted in park board revenue being down by about $220,701 from what trustees budgeted for the year, according to park board data.
The biggest drop was in seawall parking, and fishing revenue at Seawolf Park is down by about $23,000 this year compared with last, according to park board data. Revenue at Stewart Beach was about $793,000, up by about $106,045 from what was budgeted, according to the data.
Park board officials pointed to sweltering temperatures as the main culprit in those drops in revenue and attendance.
The monthly average for August, which officials say is usually one of the island’s busiest months for tourism, was 88.6 degrees at the National Weather Service site at Scholes International Airport Field in Galveston, Daily News weather correspondent Stan Blazyk reported this week.
August was part of a long heat wave, with the previous month bringing the third-hottest July on record, with an 86.5-degree average in Galveston, Blazyk reported.
The excessive heat reflects a long-term trend toward warmer temperatures overall and hotter summers, Blazyk reported.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
