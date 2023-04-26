GALVESTON
Owners of the Grand Galvez are hoping to secure an agreement allowing development of about a block of Avenue P into a plaza.
The request, which the city council is set to consider Thursday, is similar to a failed abandonment hotel owners sought in 2022.
Proprietors of the hotel, 2024 Seawall Blvd., last year asked the city to abandon part of the 2000 block of Avenue P to build the plaza.
The Planning Commission on Oct. 18 recommended the council reject the request based in part on objection from Fire Chief Charlie Olsen, who worried about the change impeding his department’s equipment. The request never made it to the city council.
Grand Galvez owners, Seawall Hospitality LL., are now seeking a right-of-way easement and are willing to pay the city $1,000 a year to turn part of the street into a plaza.
“The traffic would be diverted the same as it currently is, only a block sooner, causing no impedance on the flow of traffic,” according to documents accompanying the company’s request.
“Currently, the Galvez team and guests walk across that portion of Avenue P to retrieve cars. Numerous times, there have been near-accidents because of the cars speeding down the street. Closing this section of P would make it much safer for our associates and valuable guests.”
In the Grand Galvez’s proposal, the hoteliers hope to convert the portion of Avenue P between 20th and 21st streets into a beautifully landscaped park for hotel guests and local residents, according the documents.
Granting the agreement would significantly disrupt traffic, won’t address a perceived speeding problem and isn’t a good financial deal for the city, said David Finklea, who lives in District 2 near the Grand Galvez and is running for that council seat.
Finklea also is chairman of the Planning Commission but made clear he was speaking as a resident and not in an official capacity.
District 2 resident Jodie Chenlo also opposes the agreement.
When the city allowed the hotel to close Avenue P during construction in 2022, traffic on Avenue O 1/2 between 21st and 20th streets became extreme, Chenlo wrote to The Daily News.
“Not only did we have to deal with the excessive speeding from the valets racing to get the customers’ cars from the front of the hotel to the parking area, we also had to deal with the large semi trucks doing their deliveries down our street,” Chenlo wrote.
“Avenue O 1/2 is a residential neighborhood with full-time residents and weekly vacation rentals,” Chenlo wrote. “For the safety of the residents and visitors, you need to look at the long-term effects of how this is going to negatively impact our street.
“(Neighbors) have not received any form of communication from our city elected officials asking our opinion on a matter that directly affects us.”
