GALVESTON
The 4-year-old boy who was pronounced dead Sunday morning after drowning at Moody Gardens Hotel was celebrating his fifth birthday four days early, relatives said.
Police identified the boy as Asher Rayburn of Paris, Texas.
Rayburn’s mother, Candies Booth, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money after the 4-year-old’s death.
“This weekend I lost the glue to my little family, the one who always made the dark days lighter,” Booth said on the GoFundMe page.
Booth had taken her son for a short vacation for his fifth birthday in Galveston, she said. The four-year-old died four days before his birthday.
Police on Monday were investigating the circumstances leading to his death, a department spokesman said. There were no updates on the investigation as of Monday afternoon.
“With great sadness, I’ll be making the trip back home without him in the backseat,” Booth said. “I haven’t yet really figured out how to walk this walk without my best friend. But I must do so for the sake of my other two children.”
Booth set up the GoFundMe page to not worry about finances and to purchase a plot at the graveyard for herself, she said.
“I don’t want my son to be buried without me next to him,” Booth said.
First responders were dispatched to the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
Rayburn was found unconscious in the bottom of the pool before emergency personnel arrived, Olsen said.
“People were screaming and freaking out when first responders arrived,” Olsen said.
First responders were able to revive the child’s pulse while he was being transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, Olsen said.
Rayburn was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, police said.
Moody Gardens representatives spoke about Rayburn’s death Monday.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Saturday evening at our hotel,” Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt said in a statement. “As a parent and grandparent, my heart breaks for this family.”
This is the first time that there’s ever been a drowning that resulted in a death at the hotel, Zendt told The Daily News. The pool closes at about 11 p.m. and does not have lifeguards.
Usually, no lifeguard is required in a hotel if there is no diving board, according to the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association.
“We comply with all state regulations and are currently reviewing the events,” Zendt said. “We’re always seeing how we can improve safety for the public and our employees.”
