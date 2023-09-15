The city council on Thursday is set to vote on a new hotel occupancy tax contract with the Park Board of Trustees, including language that, if approved, would prevent the park board from paying departing employees severances with hotel occupancy tax, its sole funding source.
Language in a new financial contract between Galveston and the Park Board of Trustees, which manages certain aspects of island tourism, seeks to keep the park board from paying its employees a severance from hotel occupancy tax, Councilman Mike Bouvier confirmed Friday.
And park board officials will have to look at that language because it’s in conflict with recently made agreements, park board Chairman Jason Hardcastle said.
The Daily News obtained the agreements in a request made under the Texas Open Records Act, which the park board fulfilled three days after the agreements were made. The agreements spell out conditions under which various park board employees can receive up to a year in salary if they part by mutual agreement.
The agreements were struck about a month before the city council appointed five new trustees to the nine-member board that makes financial decisions for the entity.
The information request included agreements for nine named employees and seven agreements associated with job titles.
Trustees after an executive session May 23 made severance agreements with Corey Holcomb, sea parks manager; Justin Painter, manager of Beach Parks; Sheryl Rozier, project manager; Stuart Smith, controller; Tim Jackson, Dellanera RV Park manager; Vince Lorefice, parks general manager; Anthony Lyle, chief tourism officer; Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO; and Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer.
Upon a mutually agreed split, Holcomb, Painter, Rozier, Smith, Jackson, Lorefice and Lyle all can leave with a month’s salary for each year they’ve worked with the park board, according to their agreements. The employees are ineligible for severance if they’re fired for good cause, which the park board defined as committing a felony, fraud, misrepresentation or misuse of money, refusal to perform specific duties, embezzlement or theft, any breach of fiduciary duty, drunkenness that interferes with the employee’s duties or gross incompetence.
Those agreements expire Sept. 30, 2024.
Trustees also approved a severance agreement for Danesi, named interim CEO in the same May 23 meeting. Trustees approved Danesi to replace de Schaun, whose last day is June 23, as they search for a permanent replacement.
Danesi, whose base salary is $200,000, is ineligible for any severance if trustees fire her for good cause. If she parts ways with the park board by mutual consent, Danesi will be paid a month’s salary for each year she has worked at the park board, up to a year’s salary.
