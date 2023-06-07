GALVESTON
Summer near the coast means a few things — temperature, humidity and termites, for example.
Termites cause more than $500 million in damage in Texas each year and billions across the country, more than tornadoes, hurricanes and windstorms combined, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Galveston County and other coastal areas are especially susceptible because of the humidity and heat, experts said.
To make matters worse, Galveston County is one of only 25 counties of the 254 in Texas that has been infested with an invasive and particularly destructive species, Formosan termites, in addition to the regular easter subterranean termite.
“Termites are on every continent except Antarctica,” Nick Brown, horticulture technician at Moody Gardens in Galveston, said.
“In nature, termites fill a niche by breaking down fallen tree limbs and dead trees. Our area is plagued by Formosan termites, which arrived from Southern China by cargo ships to the Port of Houston. These termites consume wood at a much faster rate than native species, up to a pound a day.
“Every spring they form swarms that set off to begin new colonies, which is why they are such a nuisance this time of the year.”
Termites can feast on a building throughout their life span of 15 years and the queen can live and produce eggs up to 50 years, laying 2,000 eggs each day, according to the department of agriculture.
Unprotected homes have a 70 percent probability of termite damage within 25 years, according to Texas A&M AgriLife. Termites damage 600,000 homes in the United States each year, while Americans spend $5 billion each year to control termites, $2 billion of which is to combat Formosan termites, according to Orkin pest control.
“The Formosan termites have much larger colonies than our typical termite, with more than 80 million in a colony compared to 800,000,” Steve Spicer, owner of Esco Pest, said. “You also have to be careful what chemical you use to treat them, because our typical treatment cuts off soldiers, which causes the Formosans to molt and they turn into queens. This happened in downtown Galveston.”
Galveston’s historic buildings have been particularly vulnerable to termites, including The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., where performances were interrupted in June 2021 because of an infestation.
Historic buildings are susceptible to these infestations because they primarily are built from wood, compared to modern structures, according to a Daily News article about the infestation.
Several conditions leave homes vulnerable to infestation, including firewood stacked against a foundation, wood debris in a crawl space, wood mulch within 3 feet of a foundation and insufficient ventilation and moisture, according to the department of agriculture.
Termites also can be prevented by fixing leaks, filling in gaps on windows and doors and yearly inspections, according to the Environmental Protection Agency
“One of the ways termites get in locally is when plywood is put over windows when hurricanes come through,” Spicer said. “The best thing you can do to keep termites away from your home is to keep any wood or wood debris away from your home.”
