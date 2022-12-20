GALVESTON
The holidays are around the corner and so is a hard freeze expected to linger for at least two days, leaving homeless people like Colbert Butler in search of warm places to stay for survival.
Butler, 64, an amputee who is wheelchair-bound, said he had learned only Tuesday morning that temperatures would dip into the 20s later this week. He was confident he’ll be prepared, however.
“It’s going to get ugly,” Butler said. “I want to get out of the streets, find somewhere to stay that’s warm. But I’m sure I’ll find room at the Salvation Army.”
Temperatures in the county are expected to plummet 40 degrees from highs of about 60 during the day Thursday, to lows of about 20 Thursday night when a wave of air from Siberia blows in, Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office, said Monday.
More than 700 homeless people die from hypothermia each year in the United States, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
“From the urban streets of our populated cities to the remote back-country of rural America, hypothermia — or subnormal temperature in the body — remains a leading, critical and preventable cause of injury and death among those experiencing homelessness,” the council said.
Forty-four percent of the nation’s homeless are unsheltered and at high risk of dying of hypothermia during extreme weather conditions, the National Coalition for the Homeless said.
Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. When humans are exposed to cold temperatures for an extended period, body temperatures drop as well, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Low body temperatures take a toll on the brain, leading the victim unable to think clearly or move well, making it nearly impossible for the victim to be aware that hypothermia effects are taking place.
The victims who are at high risk for hypothermia are people who remain outdoors for long periods of time, such as the homeless, hunters and older adults with inadequate food, clothing or heating, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of hypothermia are shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, slurred speech and memory loss.
In addition to hypothermia, frostbite also is a common injury caused by low temperatures that can lead to permanent damage to the body; in extreme cases, amputation might be required to remove an affected body part.
Those who are at great risk of developing frostbite are people with poor blood circulation or who are not properly dressed for extremely cold temperatures.
Frostbite can occur in temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Symptoms for frostbite can be cold skin and a prickling feeling, followed by a numb sensation and inflammation of skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“Exposed skin in cold, windy weather is most vulnerable to frostbite, but it can affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing,” the clinic said. “You may not realize you have frostbite until someone else points it out.”
Derrick Carter, 22, who also is homeless, has dealt with the cold before.
“The main thing to prepare for it is wear layers and warm clothes,” Carter said. “For those who aren’t able to get in the shelters, l recommend tucking in your layers into your pants and try to keep your head and face covered.”
If you plan on staying on the street, Carter recommends to stay out of the wind, avoid sleeping by the shore and avoid any windy areas.
“It’s sad to say, but if you have to, stay behind a wall. That way the wind doesn’t hit you,” Carter said. “I would start to get prepared right now, get blankets and layer up. It doesn’t matter if you look goofy. Somebody can make fun of you for looking goofy, but they’ll be cold and you’ll stay warm.”
Like Butler, Mike Mettlen plans to seek shelter from the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army of Galveston, 601 51st St., will be open Thursday night and is ready for anyone looking for shelter, social services manager Mikala Halbrook said.
“We’re going to open Thursday night and do an emergency overnight shelter,” Halbrook said. “We normally take people from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but due to the weather, we’ll be having changes.”
The Salvation Army will be open all night Friday and Saturday, as well. The center also will be a warming center, Halbrook said.
“Anybody is welcome to enter the facility,” Halbrook said. “We don’t want anyone out there freezing.”
The Salvation Army has a normal 124-bed facility, but the center plans to set up additional sleeping cots in case many people go looking for shelter, Halbrook said.
If the shelter runs out of room, the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., will be open as a warming center, Halbrook said.
“The McGuire Dent Recreation Center, which has a backup generator, will serve as a warming center for those who do not have access to heat or in the event of a power outage,” city of Galveston spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The warming center will remain open to the public through Saturday afternoon if required, Barnett said.
City facilities will be closed during the weekend because of the holidays, but are in place to open a warming station if it’s needed, League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
If you plan on going to the warming center, take snacks, because the center won’t have food available, Barnett said. Sleeping cots won’t be available at the center.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that nobody gets left outside,” Halbrook said. “That is our main goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.