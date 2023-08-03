HITCHCOCK
The city’s police chief is asking an apartment company to find accommodations for tenants who’ve been living in “unbearable” heat because several units in the complex don’t have air conditioning.
Tenants said that’s nothing out of the ordinary, but property managers said Wednesday they were working to correct the problem.
Hitchcock Police Department on Wednesday posted a statement from Chief Wilmon Smith on social media informing owners that tenants are living in “miserable” conditions at Summit at Independent Missionary Village, 6607 Prino Road.
About seven apartments were without air conditioning, Smith said.
Smith made the statement during a time of record-breaking heat and as scores of people have been transported to hospitals for treatment of health-related illnesses.
In the past two months, more than 60 people have been transported to hospitals for illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke, county health officials said.
Smith’s statement was directed to Lee Zieben, founder and president of ZG Companies, a Houston-based firm that invests in and develops real estate projects with a focus on affordable multi-family housing.
The company owns the apartment complex, Smith said.
Neither Zieben nor ZG Companies responded to requests for comment made by phone and email.
Royal American Companies, which manages the complex, said it had ordered the parts to repair air conditioning units, however.
“We are aware of the air conditioning issue at Independent Missionary Village,” Amy Ausley, vice president of communications, said. “We have provided window A/C units for residents without air conditioning.”
The central air conditioning should be repaired by Friday or Saturday at the latest, Ausley said.
Smith felt compelled to intervene, he said.
“As Christians, I believe that we have a duty and an obligation to uplift each other and intervene when necessary,” Smith said.
Smith said he had contacted the Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations in search of help for the tenants.
“I spoke with one tenant who has a small child and the current conditions are miserable as the heat inside of her unit is unbearable,” Smith said. “The tenant explained that she continues to get the run-around from management and the office is not responsive to her request.”
Smith said he had asked on-site managers whether the company was willing to pay for hotel rooms until the air conditioners are working and was told the request had been denied.
“She added that parts for the repairs had been ordered, but no timeline was offered for when they will arrive or when repairs will be completed,” Smith said.
A representative told Smith the tenants should have renter’s insurance policies to pay for hotel rooms and that window air conditioning units have been installed for those who have asked for one, he said.
“The ultimate responsibility for the condition of your property rests with you, sir,” Smith said in the statement directed to Zieben.
The request to have accommodations for senior citizens, women and children was not unreasonable, Smith asserted.
“I understand wanting to make a profit, but your response that renters should have an insurance policy to pay for the hotel is unfortunate,” Smith wrote in the statement.
“I expected more compassion. Your response is noted.”
At the complex Wednesday, people sat outside on stairs in the shade on a 94-degree day with a 109 degree heat index.
Trina Shaw, who has been living at the apartment complex for more than 20 years, said air conditioning malfunctions and power outages were common.
Shaw’s air conditioning was working but she wasn’t confident that would last and she complained of frequent power outages that cost tenants the food in their refrigerators.
Some tenants have bought electricity generators to keep from losing food, Shaw said.
“They just assume because this is where we live we just have to accept it,” Shaw said. “It’s just been getting worse.
“We just have to pray for the shade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.