HITCHCOCK
The city Thursday night moved apartment tenants who had been living in “unbearable” conditions without air conditioning into hotel rooms, Police Chief Wilmon Smith said Friday.
The city would cover the costs of four hotel rooms with its own revenue until the complex’s owner repairs the air conditioning, Smith said.
Hitchcock Police Department on Thursday posted a statement from Smith on social media informing owners that tenants are living in “miserable” conditions at Summit at Independent Missionary Village, 6607 Prino Road.
It called on Lee Zieben, founder and president of ZG Companies, a Houston-based real-estate firm that Smith said owns the complex, to move the residents to cooler accommodations.
Smith issued the statement during a time of record-breaking heat and as scores of people have been transported to hospitals for treatment of health-related illnesses.
“This heat can absolutely kill,” Smith said Friday.
“People are dying because of this heat. And to have babies and families without air is unacceptable. It doesn’t take long for that heat to take you out. This heat is an issue we’re all suffering from.”
ZG Companies didn’t respond to a request for comment but tenants said the company had denied a request to move them into hotel rooms.
The police department, Mayor Chris Armacost, City Manager Marie Gelles and Hitchcock’s city council members stepped up to fund the move, Smith said, noting that workers were installing new air conditioning units at the apartment complex Friday.
Smith was uncertain how many people had moved into the four rooms and said some declined the offer and made other arrangements.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s office also pledged support, Smith said.
“I am deeply concerned that constituents have been left without air conditioning for several weeks,” Weber told The Daily News. “My office has contacted local officials and will continue to monitor the situation.”
There had been an outpouring of concern from the community, Smith said.
“I’m so thankful for the public that called in and expressed where they are with this,” Smith said.
“We appreciate the members of the public who are backing the blue and supporting those who are less fortunate. It shows me there’s a lot of decency out there.”
“There’s a lot of people out there that still care.
“I’m glad to see it.”
