A grand jury last week indicted the mother and stepfather of a disabled 45-year-old man who died in December.
Timothy Ellis, 51, of Hitchcock, was indicted Feb. 28 in the 212th District Court on a murder charge in connection to the Dec. 5 death of his stepson Edwin Colleson.
Ellis initially was charged with injury to a disabled person causing serious bodily injury, but the grand jury chose to indict him on a murder charge.
Colleson’s mother, Billie Barnes, 67, was indicted on a charge of injury to a disabled person causing serious bodily injury. She is accused of not feeding or providing medical attention for her son.
Authorities learned of Colleson’s condition Nov. 30, when Hitchcock police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at the Highland Bayou RV Park, 9202 state Highway 6. Medics already were rendering aid when officers arrived, police said.
Colleson weighed only 70 pounds, suffered from severe muscular atrophy and was covered in bed sores and filth, officers said. He also was missing parts of his bottom lip and several teeth, officers said.
Doctors at HCA Houston-Mainland hospital pronounced him dead Dec. 5.
Barnes and Ellis are accused of abusing and neglecting Colleson, who police said was mentally and physically incapacitated, in ways including keeping him tied to a bed, Hitchcock police said.
Ellis also is accused of attempting to heal Colleson’s medical and cognitive ailments holistically, despite having no training, officers said. Barnes is accused of allowing injury by omission by allowing the treatment of her son to occur, police said.
Police allege Colleson had been tethered to his bed for two weeks and had fresh wounds and scars from the restraints.
Police allege Ellis had bound Colleson’s wrists together and around his neck to prevent him from acting out, officers said.
Ellis also is accused of cutting Colleson’s ear open to correct a “cauliflower ear” and suturing it with a fishing line, police said.
Ellis was ordered to be committed to a state hospital after his indictment to undergo mental health competency testing by June 29.
Barnes still was in Galveston County Jail on an emergency protective order hold, with a $250,000 bond.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
