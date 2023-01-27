HITCHCOCK
Projects funded by a hard-won $43.6 million bond package in May, including renovations of an elementary and middle school, are advancing on schedule, according to the school district.
Updated: January 27, 2023
The bond passed on May 7, with a narrow vote of 52 percent for and 48 percent against.
The package included many additions and upgrades across Hitchcock ISD, including the district’s new softball and baseball fields, which are scheduled to be complete in a few weeks.
“We are pleased with the progress we have seen so far on each of our projects,” Superintendent Travis Edwards said. “The most important thing for us is ensuring our voters and stakeholders see the continuous improvements we are working to make to our district with our student’s best interests in mind.”
Renovations of Stewart Elementary School and Crosby Middle School are scheduled for this summer, Sienna Rodriguez, digital media and marketing specialist, said.
The press box at the Bulldog Stadium is scheduled for completion in July and will be used in the 2023 school year, officials said.
Four remaining projects within Hitchcock High School are scheduled for completion in July 2024. Those include a new Career and Technical Education and band hall/fine arts building, classroom additions, a new culinary lab and cafeteria expansion.
“This bond and the projects associated with it are just another building block for us as we strive to enhance our educational abilities here in Hitchcock,” Edwards said.
The Hitchcock bond will raise taxes on a home valued at $200,000 by up to $33 a month, about $400 a year, according to the district.
The last time Hitchcock had a bond election was in 2008. The $40 million package paid for the new high school.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
