HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith is a decorated officer with more than 40 years in law enforcement garnered while navigating the fraught relationship between law enforcement and race.
Smith was born and raised in Destrehan, Louisiana, with a father and mother who worked as educators and instilled in him the values of honor and respect. Following his high school years, Smith struggled with what he wanted to do with his life, until meeting a co-worker who served in the army. Smith would spend the next three years of his life at Fort Riley in Kansas, working as a tanker.
“Once I was discharged from the army, I returned home and went back to my job at McDonalds,” Smith said. “I applied to work as a deputy for my home town in St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. One day while mopping floors, I got the call that I was hired.”
FROM FAST FOOD TO TEXAS TROOPER
Smith worked as an undercover narcotics officer for the sheriff’s office before being hired as a Department of Public Safety officer in Houston, just six months after being brought on as a deputy.
“I learned great interview skills from my time in the military,” Smith said. “Growing up, my family and I would watch the news each night, and I was always caught up on current events. The officers were impressed by my knowledge, knowing who the secretary of defense was and about government representatives.”
Smith began his career as a DPS trooper and after two years was hired as a narcotics officer. Smith was just one of four Black DPS officers in the state of Texas at the time. During his time in narcotics, Smith would conduct undercover buys in small cities around the state, including Texas City and Galveston. Smith learned firsthand the difficulty of policing in the Black community.
“There was a case where I recovered 60 diamonds, and I identified a man and a woman as the perpetrators,” Smith said. “It turns out, the man I identified was the wrong guy, but had the same name, and the woman I identified had a twin. This shows how misidentification is common in the Black community.”
Smith would go on to work in internal affairs in Houston and create a report for the Texas Legislature’s General Investigation Committee about agencies along the border. Smith continued to move up in the ranks in Houston, first becoming one of five Black sergeants and then assisted the Harris County Organized Crime Task Force. Smith became a lieutenant and, despite being recently married; he was relocated to Lubbock for two years.
“To say Lubbock was a culture shock would be an understatement,” Smith said. “I wanted to get out as quickly as possible.”
Smith got his wish and was sent to Beaumont and then Texas City, where he was responsible for locating “marijuana grows,” sometimes from the sky, but favoring indoor grows, working with power companies to identify irregularities. In 2015, Smith was nominated for the Top Cop Award, which honors officers for their work in all 50 states.
“I was nominated for that award because I assisted in a shootout with a couple who had committed four murders in Houston,” Smith said. “When I heard the stories of the other officers, I felt like I didn’t deserve to be there.”
After being nominated for the award, Smith retired after 30 years with DPS — which lasted five days before the Harris County District Attorney’s Office hired him as an investigator.
“It was really hard to get witnesses to cooperate, especially in the Black community where they are reluctant to talk to law enforcement or come forward,” Smith said. “It was a difficult job when I had to walk into the courtroom each day and see lines of people, sometimes out to the street who looked like me. Hardly anybody was white, and I had to ask myself, ‘what is wrong with this picture?’”
In 2019, a friend of Smith’s from church told him about an open position as chief of police in Hitchcock. Smith learned that no Black applicants had applied for the position.
“Having worked in narcotics, Hitchcock had a bad rap,” Smith said. “I didn’t really want the job, but I applied, mostly to get my friend off my back. But I got the job.
“By the second week, I thought to myself, ‘Lord Jesus, what did I get myself into?’ It was a mess.”
Smith reached out to some law enforcement contacts for help in the transition.
“One of the most important things I did was to knock on doors in the community and introduce myself,” Smith said. “People were in disbelief. I wanted to give the community a voice.”
Smith set up his own expectations for officers to turn around the department.
“It was a rough transition, and I went back to my DPS years,” Smith said.”And the most important thing was that they understood what was expected of them. I stressed professionalism among our officers and ensured that they showed the community respect. If an officer cursed at a citizen, that would be grounds for termination.
“I had been disrespected my whole life, growing up as one of the only Black kids in my school, but respect was the most important thing my parents taught me. I was taught that when something is wrong, you say something. You don’t turn a blind eye.”
Since taking the reins in Hitchcock, Smith has established several community programs, including the Adopt-a-Senior program where officers are assigned three senior citizens to look after and Teens and Police, which teaches youth about law enforcement. Smith also established relationships with local churches and the Knights of Columbus.
“I am proud of what we have done here, but the most rewarding part of my career is mentoring younger officers,” Smith said. “I hope the community takes pride seeing somebody who looks like them in this position and I hope I have made it easier for the next guy.”
RACIAL RECONCILIATION
Throughout his career, Smith has had to reconcile being a law enforcement officer and being Black.
“Nobody wants to talk about race and policing, it makes them uncomfortable, but it’s important,” Smith said. “Many do not understand the pain through generations and the fear of police in the Black community.
“Even as a police officer, when I am stopped by police, I am treated like my dad was in the 1970s.”
The 2020 murder of George Floyd brought racism and policing into the national zeitgeist, leading to nationwide protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“After George Floyd was killed, I couldn’t sleep for weeks,” Smith said. “There is no difference between me and him.
“People try to separate African-Americans into different categories. They try to separate him and I and say my life is more important than his. This is dehumanizing.”
Smith recently spoke out in a commentary piece in The Daily News’ opinion page against the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, which led to the firing of six officers.
“There needs to be more conversation on social issues,” Smith said. “Communities of color are hurting; we need to reach out and show that we care. We cannot be complicit.”
Although there is more work to be done, Smith remains optimistic.
“I see the impact that is being made and the change in the community,” Smith said. “There is more effort towards inclusivity, empathy and diversity. I believe this is going to be a good year for our department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.