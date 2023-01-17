Hitchcock car crash leads to fentanyl- and meth-related charges By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Nathaniel Kacko +1 Sarah Rippstine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKA pair charged early this month with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was charged late last week with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said Tuesday.Officers served arrest warrants against Nathaniel Adams Kacko, 35, and Sarah Rippstine, 38, both of Hitchcock, about noon Jan. 9 at a house in the 8600 block of state Highway 6, police said.The two were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle related to a crash involving Rippstine about 1 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 5600 block of FM 2004, police said.Police allege Kacko, who was employed at an auto-repair shop, allowed Rippstine to drive a vehicle he was working on without the owner’s knowledge or consent, officers said.During that arrest, Kacko was found with a gram of methamphetamine, which led officers to seek a search warrant for the residence, police said.Officers reported finding 40 grams of liquid fentanyl, scales, pipes, bags and syringes during the search, police allege.Kacko was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with the one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.Rippstine also was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, along with the one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.Rippstine posted an $80,000 bond for the possession charge Thursday.Kacko was still held in the Galveston County Jail on $100,000 in bonds, according to jail records. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nathaniel Adams Kacko Sarah Rippstine Criminal Law Law Police Officer Charge Arrest Warrant Motor Vehicle Possession Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidMixed results reported from across Galveston BayGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayNo one injured in afternoon house fire in GalvestonFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police say CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (76) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (73) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (41) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.