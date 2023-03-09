GALVESTON
The Swedish tall ship Gunilla sailed into Galveston on Tuesday afternoon and will be open to the public on Friday.
The ship, which is crewed largely by students, sailed from Progreso, Mexico, to dock in Galveston, said Capt. Johannes de Lind.
The ship make stops in Iceland, Ireland, Holland, England, Spain and Cuba, to name a few.
The Gunilla was launched in 1940 as a long-haul cargo ship and was until the ‘90s. In 1997, it was rebuilt as a training ship.
Today, the ship sails all over the Atlantic with students from Öckerö Gymnasieskola, a high school.
“We get to work with students who are about 16 to 18 years old,” de Lind said. “It’s the beginning of their lives and it’s very inspiring to work with them.”
The best thing about working on the Gunilla is having the opportunity to be out on the open seas, said Moa Graf, one of the students who works on the ship.
“It’s a special feeling to be out in the sea and not see any land and the only thing you have is this little boat and the people you trust,” Graf said.
Graf, along with other students who have been on the ship for seven weeks, is part of a social science program at her school, she said.
The social science program gives students the chance to learn about the history of each location they dock at, Esther Rundquist, a student, said.
“We study social science, religion and history,” Rundquist said. “While in Galveston, we learned the history of Juneteenth.”
Students also are given English assignments, Rundquist said. The students plan on interviewing locals about science and religion as part of an assignment.
“It’s the best thing in the world; it’s perfect,” Graf said. “I’ve learned to work with other people while on the ship. The program not only teaches you history but also how to mend relationships with people.”
The students not only study on the ship, but are expected to clean, learn to tie knots and even climb up in the masts of the ships to set sail, Graf said.
The ship is equipped with multiple rooms, beds, washers, a kitchen, restrooms and room that serves as a dining hall and a class room, Graf said.
Students study for about three hours six days a week and are given eight hours of free time, Graf said.
“My favorite part about this program is that we have time to get together,” Graf said. “We make friends, but we also become family.”
The Galveston Historical Foundation will be selling tickets to the public to board the ship. The tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.