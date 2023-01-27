GALVESTON
A 174-year-old island church has received part of a $4 million grant aimed at preserving institutions that have influenced U.S. society.
Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was among 35 historic Black churches chosen by the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Fund and will receive $100,000. The grant is part of the Preserving Black Churches program, which has invested more than $20 million to help historic Black churches and congregations reimagine, redesign and redeploy historic preservation to address the institutions’ needs and the cultural assets and stories they steward.
The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund was launched in 2017 to preserve sites that are important to African American history and activism. The grant was announced in the fall of 2022 and Black churches all over the country were invited to submit applications for preservation funds. Reedy Chapel was among 1,200 Black houses of worship to apply for the grants, which made it a very competitive process, church trustee Sharon Batiste Gillins said.
“It was a long process,” Gillins said. “Rev. Lernette Patterson and I worked diligently to meet the deadlines, but more importantly, to represent the sanctuary’s architectural significance and to accurately convey the historic role of Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the narrative of African Americans in Galveston, in Texas and in the United States. We submitted our application on a prayer and we thank God for the positive outcome.”
Church officials already have plans to put the grant to use to help the historic architecture of the building and congregation as a whole.
“The funds will be used to repair the building’s exterior masonry and stucco and to restore the beautiful stained-glass windows of the church,” Gillins said. “These projects were chosen because they will improve the sanctuary’s coastal resilience and will help mitigate the effects of repeated rounds of damage caused by coastal storms. It’s part of an ongoing effort to repair the 1895 structure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We have also been able to replace the roof and make other repairs that are a part of ensuring that the building is water-tight.”
Reedy Chapel was the first and is the oldest operating African Methodist Episcopal churches in Texas.
The congregation traces its origins to 1848, when slaves met for outdoor services. In 1863, Anglo Methodists constructed a chapel for their slaves to use; after emancipation, it became home to African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the first AME churches in Texas. The current building dates to 1886 and survived the 1900 Storm, according to the church.
It was one of the first places General Order No. 3 was read, declaring that enslaved people were emancipated, now celebrated as a national holiday known as Juneteenth. Reedy has become a place for visitors to experience where the holiday truly began, Gillins said. The church is celebrating its 174th year of operation.
“It is virtually impossible for a small, aging congregation to meet the financial demands of maintaining such a magnificent architectural structure,” Gillins said. “This grant award will help us to maintain the building, but the award has great meaning for more than the sanctuary building itself.
“The grant funds will enable the church to preserve this historic building, but it will also allow our congregation’s funds to be used for programs, activities and services that serve our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.