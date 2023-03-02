GALVESTON
Nearly 158 years have passed since the events of Juneteenth ushered in an era of freedom for enslaved African Americans, and many historians, islanders and tourists agree a museum dedicated to the historic day is long overdue.
An international Juneteenth museum is still far from a reality, but institutions and tourists are taking notice of islanders attempting to bring more attention to the holiday, Sam Collins, a local historian, said.
The main obstacle is fear or lack of commitment grounded in lack of understanding both of the holiday and a museum’s potential, Collins said.
“There just hasn’t been buy-in from the city level to do something on a grand scale,” he said. “I think some individuals say, ‘Well, Juneteenth was only one day, and how many ways can you tell the story of Granger arriving and making the announcement. There’s more that happened after opportunity and freedom came.’”
Collins said he hoped the community would get behind the idea of Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M universities working together to design a state-of-the-art museum for Galveston.
“If not for the events on the southwest corner of 22nd and Strand, which allowed Black legislatures to advocate for the public land-grant colleges, A&M and Prairie View would not have existed,” Collins said.
“If they had not existed, anyone who has benefited from an education through those institutions would not have had those opportunities.”
Architecture students at the universities have rendered designs for the unfunded Juneteenth museum in hopes of bringing the building to fruition, Collins said.
The museum could house success stories of Black Galvestonians and Texans, Collins said.
There’s a fear on the island that building a Juneteenth museum would illuminate a dark chapter of Galveston history, however, Collins said.
“From 1865 to the present, there’s so many stories of accomplishment and success that we could include in the Juneteenth museum to showcase and highlight how, after freedom came, were great opportunities,” he said.
“People would come from around the world to Galveston.”
Park Board Trustees Tuesday approved a $100,000 grant to fund Juneteenth events officials hope will mark Galveston as the premier destination for the holiday. The grant supports events specifically targeted at drawing overnight visitors, Tom Singleton, Park Board grant manager, said.
The government contribution beyond belated, Collins said.
This is historic and sacred ground, Collins told a Houston Bible study group Wednesday, referring to a corner of Strand and 22nd streets where Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, is said to have read the general orders that called for the freedom of enslaved men and women.
“The Confederate army took back control of Galveston, therefore delaying the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Collins said. “It delayed the freedom of Texans. So, the news was not late to Texas — we need to stop saying that — it was just late to be enforced.”
The women’s bible study takes field trips every three months, with this being their first trip to the Galveston’s Juneteenth mural and Nia Cultural Center, Doris Thornton, group leader, said. The women called the artwork breathtaking, but said Galveston could be doing more to celebrate its rich Black history.
Monuments to Juneteenth, such as the mural on The Strand and the proposed museum, will help tell that Black history, which is also Galveston and human history, Collins said.
“Imagine if you left the house this morning and you walk around and see pictures of all of your family members, but none of you,” he said.
“You could get mad and start tearing down pictures. Or you could find a spot on the wall and start hanging your wedding picture, your graduation picture and start adding your picture to add your unique story to the family.
Dolores Sandling, a retired principal in her 90s, was among the tour group regaled by Collins’ history lecture. Her father owned a beach house on the island’s West End until about 20 years ago, and she still keenly recalls trips to the island’s segregated beaches.
A Juneteenth museum is long overdue, Sandling, along with each of the women who spoke to The Daily News, agreed.
“Not only would we be receptive to it, but we’d share the information with the people of suburban Houston,” said Jeeva Brown, of Pearland. “We’d tell all our friends and family and their schools, so they can come and see the museum.”
The group learned an incredible amount in a just an hour with a mural, and Brown wonders how much more they could have learned with a dedicated museum.
“You just don’t know how extraordinary we are and what sensational things we do,” Sandling said about the deficit of success stories about Black people.
“If we knew our history, and others knew our history; it’s phenomenal,” she said. “Many of us have the advantage of a disadvantage. We knew we had to be as good as white people, even better, with less.”
What’s really hindering support is that some look at the Juneteenth museum, and holiday in general, as a strictly African American issue, story or holiday, but it’s Galveston history, Collins argues.
“I just don’t think there’s enough buy-in from the community to do something on a grand scale,” he said. “We have an opportunity to be on a world stage as the international location where this message of freedom was to be announced.”
