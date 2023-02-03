SANTA FE
A civil rights group and an attorney representing a Hispanic woman arrested for removing a Confederate battle flag called Friday for authorities to drop the charges and open an investigation into the incident.
Rosie Yanas-Stone was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest for removing the controversial flag she said was flapping from a fence and into her mother’s yard.
“I told him I was tired of all this,” Yanas-Stone, who is Hispanic, said about a conversation she had with her neighbor. “I don’t have time to be dealing with him and dealing with my parents and my own life.”
The family is calling on the charges against Yanas-Stone to be dropped and wants an investigation into the arrest, civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen said at a news conference Friday.
“We are hoping they can fly their Confederate flag on their own property,” Kallinen said. “Apparently, that is not enough for them. Apparently, they have to bring it onto other people’s property. That is intimidation. You can trespass with objects.”
Sandwiched between Yanas-Stone’s house and her parents Juan Ybarro and Eustolia Yanas’ house, is the home of Randy Turrentine, the man who put the Confederate battle flag on the fence that separates the two properties.
Turrentine declined comment, but his brother Ronnie Turrentine asserted Yanas-Stone was arrested only after several attempts at removing the flag.
“She got arrested and resisted arrest because she came onto my property and took down the flag three times,” Ronnie Turrentine said.
The flag was attached to the fence while the news conference was underway.
“We will not compromise our principals,” Robert Quintero, head of local chapter of the Hispanic civil rights group LULAC said Friday. “We will stand against racism and against this family.”
Randy Turrentine asserted that since the flag is hanging on the fence he built, it was his right to fly it and disputed the flag is a racist symbol.
“She would scream and say the flag is racist,” Ronnie Turrentine said.
Although the battle flag never was the official flag of the Confederacy, it has since been claimed by white supremacists and mythologized by others as an emblem of a rebellious Southern heritage and is an enduring symbol of racism, according to National Geographic.
Generally, if a fence is on a property line, it is jointly owned by the neighboring landowners, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. That’s not necessarily the case, however, if one landowner paid to build the fence without any assistance from the other landowner. In that case, the boundary fence is likely the property of the builder.
Randy Turrentine filed a small claims lawsuit against Yanas-Stone after she attempted to remove the fence on the property line between their houses, he said.
Yanas-Stone was issued a citation Jan. 26, stating she had been sued for the incident and requesting a response within 14 days of the letter being received. The citation was filed by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace in Santa Fe and no response has been filed yet.
Yanas-Stone is the mother of Chris Yanas-Stone, a student who died in the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
“I will always defend my mom and I will always defend my dad and my dead son,” she said.
