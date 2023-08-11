League City Fire Department support member Jake Henson sprays water on members of the Clear Falls High School marching band after their practice at the school in League City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Clear Falls High School marching band celebrated the conclusion of their intense preparation for the upcoming season Thursday with a dousing by the League City Fire Department. This is the second year the department has provided the cooling treat for the students.
The band has been practicing from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily for the past two weeks in blazing temperatures to be ready for the fall semester.
