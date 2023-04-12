GALVESTON
A Houston attorney with a long history of representing high-profile clients has signed on to defend two of three women named in what might be a precedent-setting abortion lawsuit filed in Galveston County.
Attorney Rusty Hardin has defended the interests of oil billionaire J. Howard Marshall II’s family against his widow, Anna Nicole Smith, and represented Cathy McBroom, a federal court employee, who accused Samuel M. Kent of sexual assault when he presided over the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, to name only two.
Litigation against three women accused of unlawfully assisting a fourth woman in getting an abortion would prove to be interesting, Hardin said Wednesday.
On March 9 in the 56th District Court, Marcus Silva, a Galveston County resident, filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for the wrongful death of his unborn son. Because she’s considered a victim under the law, Silva’s former wife cannot be named as a defendant, but her three friends are named and accused of helping her obtain an abortion pill.
“There is more to discover in this case, and they chose the wrong poster boy for this cause,” Hardin said of Silva and anti-abortion groups backing his lawsuit.
Silva filed the lawsuit with his attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Mitchell couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Silva’s lawsuit asserts that in July 2022, his then wife learned she was pregnant and conspired with three friends, who are named as defendants in the lawsuit, to terminate the pregnancy.
An abortion pill was obtained through an organization called AidAccess, which ships them to all 50 states. Silva in the lawsuit asserts this violates a federal law banning the importation or transportation of obscene materials.
The lawsuit also asserts that, in a group chat, Silva’s former wife and the defendants conspired to destroy evidence by instructing her to delete the chat to prevent her husband from finding out.
Silva is seeking $1 million, an injunction preventing the defendants from distributing abortion pills or assisting in “illegal self-managed abortions,” attorney’s fees and other relief to be determined by the court.
Silva and his former wife had two children during their marriage, according to court documents. She filed for divorce in May 2022 and officially separated in February this year.
Roe v. Wade was the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to choose whether to have an abortion. It was overturned June 24, 2022, by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in a 6-3 vote by the court.
The Roe decision was preceded by Senate Bill 8 in the Texas Legislature, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, one of many “trigger laws” around the country that would go into effect if Roe were overturned. The law states once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected, which happens about six weeks into pregnancy, abortion is illegal.
Although some commentators have speculated that a federal judge’s recent ruling to ban Mifepristone, the drug reportedly used in the abortion at issue, might influence the case, Hardin said he didn’t think so.
“I do not believe that the ruling on the pill should have an impact on this case,” he said.
Matthew Kacsmaryk, presiding judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, on April 7 suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Mifepristone.
The FDA approved the drug in 2000.
The U.S. Department of Justice blocked the ruling Monday by appealing it in the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Mifepristone, a progesterone blocker, can terminate a pregnancy before 10 weeks and accounts for 50 percent of abortions in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Galveston County case might also not be as groundbreaking as some have speculated, Hardin said.
“This case may not have the same effect as some that will come after, as the termination happened in July, before the new laws took effect,” Hardin said. “We do expect it to go to a jury.”
A response to the lawsuit must be filed before May 1, Hardin said.
A status conference in the case is set for June 8.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady announced March 22 that his office would not pursue criminal charges in the case.
