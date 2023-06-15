Stephan Sollenberger, owner of Galveston Duck Tours, climbs down from one of his amphibious vehicles between tours on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday. Sollenberger says that while finding good employees is challenging, he is optimistic about his summer hires.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Newly hired Galveston Duck Tours employee Maya Bautista writes out receipts for tour-goers along Seawall Boulevard on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A sign outside of Bayou Bait and Tackle in Galveston advertises job openings.
The weather is hot, schools are out, the beaches are packed and tourists by the thousands are flocking to the island for their vacation; but local business owners are having trouble attracting the same level of fervor for filling positions that keep the tourism industry afloat.
As Galveston enters summer, local businesses like restaurants, hotels and sightseeing tours are looking for potential employees to walk through their doors to cater to the millions of tourists who flock to the island each year. A record 8.1 million visitors came to Galveston last year, according to data from the Park Board of Trustees, which manages tourism promotion for the island.
Galveston Duck Tours, a popular amphibious tour, has to be fully staffed to keep up with the hundreds of clients who are seeking a history lesson, owner Stephan Sollenberger said.
But this year may prove to be difficult to keep up with, he said.
“This year seems to be a little harder to find people that are willing to work,” Sollenberger said. “It’s been hard to find good employees.”
Galveston Duck Tours is a sightseeing tourist attraction that has amphibious vehicles to carry customers on a 12-mile land tour from Seawall Boulevard to Offatts Bayou, where they enter the water for a short cruise.
Ideally, the business would have four to five drivers on staff and six people working ticket sales, Sollenberger said. The company has four drivers, including Sollenberger, but it could be a problem if somebody asks for vacation or gets sick.
Now that school is out, there have been a number of high school student applicants trying to get work experience, including Sollenberger’s son, he said.
“It’s good for them, they get experience in the work force and help us out, as well,” Sollenberger said. “I think it will be a good summer. But things can change. It’s hard to find good help right now.”
For Dennis Byrd, president of Island Famous Inc. and owner of The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., large crowds flocking to his businesses is nothing out of the ordinary.
The Spot, which regularly has a line of customers that runs out of its front door during the summer, has done relatively well when it comes to finding employees, Byrd said. The Spot still has plenty of open job positions, he said.
“We sort of have a perpetual hiring spree going on,” Byrd said. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a month in the year where we’re not hiring. This is no different than peak season.”
Byrd is always looking for people who are willing to work, no matter the time of the year, he said.
“Our biggest challenge is that we’re a significantly high volume, fast-paced environment,” Byrd said. “We always like to be transparent with potential new team members.”
The restaurant likes to provide employees with a caring environment, but it comes with hard work, which may turn away some people, he said.
Byrd remains optimistic that the business will do fine when it comes to having staff that will cater to the millions who come through the island, but is always looking out for more potential employees, he said.
Although it’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the business is still feeling lingering effects, Byrd said.
“Hiring team members was easier pre-pandemic,” Byrd said. “It’s not as challenging as it was in 2021 and 2022, but it’s still not as easy as it was in 2019.”
