With the world, the state and Galveston County in the grips of a protracted heat wave, more than 60 people have been transported to area hospitals in the past two months for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, officials said.
Earth had its hottest June on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And with the steady increase of heat hitting all parts of the world, including Galveston County, health officials are on the lookout and offering advice about how to avoid getting heat-related illnesses.
“It’s hot,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said. “We are seeing people getting in trouble because of the heat. We had about 60, or more, transports to the hospital in the months of June and July.”
The Galveston County Health District has been looking into heat-related illnesses and what causes them, Keiser said. There have been no heat-related deaths in the county.
“That’s the good news,” Keiser said. “But people need to be cognizant of the heat and how to stay away from it.”
The best way to avoid getting a heat related illness is simply to not go out, but that’s obviously not possible for everyone, Keiser said. Some people have jobs that require them to be outside.
“Workers who are outside get exhausted from heat stroke and end up going to the hospital,” Keiser said. “In some cases people die. That happens actually fairly frequently.”
Most of the cases come from people who are exercising outside or doing yard work, Keiser said. It’s important not to push through the heat.
Older people also have a higher risk of heat-related illnesses, Keiser said.
“That’s a little different because they get chronically dehydrated,” Keiser said. “It’s not so much about going outside. It’s more about them not using air-conditioning because of bills and they don’t get enough fluid. Then they get dehydrated and that can cause problems.”
Heat exhaustion is when somebody is sweating profusely with symptoms of nausea and weakness, Keiser said. Heat stroke is the next level and happens when the body has gotten to the point it can’t cool itself off.
“You may actually stop sweating,” Keiser said. “And that’s a really, really bad sign. People often get confused. Their hearts race and they can collapse.”
COVER UP
There are measures people can take to protect themselves from the heat, Keiser said.
“If you have to be outside in this heat, cover up,” Keiser said. “That’s something people don’t think about.”
The normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees, so once the temperature hits 99 degrees Fahrenheit, the air no longer cools you off, Keiser said.
“When it gets to be about 100 degrees, the better thing to do rather than wear shorts or T-shirt, is to wear light clothing,” Keiser said. “If you look at guys doing yard work, construction or doing roadwork on the highway, they are covered up.”
The workers wear hats, neck gaiters, long sleeves and long pants, which protects them from the heat and prevents sunburn, Keiser said.
DRINK A LOT OF WATER
Sports drinks and water can help in most situations, Keiser said. Drinks like Gatorade can help because they have a little bit of salt.
“There are cases with people drinking too much water without salt and that’s a problem,” Keiser said. “Then there are cases with people drinking too much Gatorade with salt and that’s a problem. But the key is to keep drinking.”
Knowing that you’re well hydrated is simple, Keiser said.
“You should be drinking enough that you’re peeing every hour or every 90 minutes,” Keiser said. “That’s how you know you’re well hydrated.”
TAKE BREAKS
People working outside should take breaks in air-conditioned places like a room or a car, Keiser said. Those who can’t find air-conditioning should take breaks in the shade and keep drinking water.
And it’s a misconception that people with darker skin don’t get skin sunburned, Keiser said. People of all skin colors are susceptible to being burned and falling victim to heat illnesses, he said.
When people are transported to the hospital, physicians have to work fast, said Dr. Samuel Mathis, an assistant professor and medical director of employee health at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Doctors have to determine what type of heat-related illnesses they are dealing with: heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke, Mathis said. One of the first things doctors attempt is lowering the body temperature.
For heat exhaustion or cramps, doctors usually put the patient on ice, put ice bags around them, wrap them in wet towels and use fans to lower core temperature, Mathis said. Doctors also will deliver fluids with electrolytes such as sodium, chloride and potassium through an IV needle.
For severe cases, doctors will insert a tube in the patient’s abdomen or inside their chest cavity and push cold fluids into them, Mathis said. They use another tube to pull that fluid out.
“Essentially, we would flush the interior of their body to bring their temperature to a safe level,” Mathis said. “That is not done often, but it’s something that can be done in extreme cases.”
It’s important to drink a lot of water and avoid alcohol, Mathis said. Alcohol can make people unaware of how hot they’re getting.
“Prevention definitely goes a much longer way than trying to do treatment,” Mathis said. “A little bit of prevention can really save people a lot of trouble down the road.”
