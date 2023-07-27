DICKINSON
Heat and a drought are not only making summer uncomfortable for people, but have led to mass fish deaths in Dickinson Bayou, officials said.
Heat and a drought are not only making summer uncomfortable for people, but have led to mass fish deaths in Dickinson Bayou, officials said.
The Dickinson Office of Emergency Management this week reported scores of dead fish along the bayou between Interstate 45 and state Highway 146.
The heat, drought and lack of wind have caused low oxygen levels, leaving fish unable to breathe, said Julie Hagen of Texas Parks & Wildlife Coastal Fisheries Division.
“The Parks & Wildlife Kills and Spills Team received a call Monday about fish deaths and had a biologist comb a 3-mile stretch of the bayou,” Hagen said. “The biologists determined that the water has low dissolved oxygen, which has caused the fish to die.”
Lack of rain also contributed to the deaths, Derek Hunt, Dickinson emergency management coordinator, said.
Because rain has been so scarce this summer, bayou water has been stagnant and fish have been flushed out in Galveston Bay as they normally would be, Hunt said.
“It is not unusual to have fish deaths during this time of year,” Hunt said. “But the heat and lack of rain have made this year a bit worse in terms of death.
“This is happening elsewhere in lakes, bayous and even beaches due to water temperatures. People can continue activities along the bayou, it just may be an eyesore and odorous.”
Mass fish deaths result from factors including extreme weather, bacterial and viral diseases, parasites and human activities such as release of pesticides, fertilizers, crude oil, used oil, oilfield brine, sewage and chlorinated water, according to Parks & Wildlife department.
“We tested the water, which determined that human activities did not contribute to these fish deaths,” Hagen said. “This event is caused by the weather.”
One of the largest fish death events in recent memory was a February 2021 freeze, when 3.8 million fish were killed, Hagen said. Many of fish that died during the freeze were game fish, compared to the bait fish Gulf menhaden, which have been the casualty in Dickinson.
“If you see fish deaths, report it, along with the location, an estimated number of fish and the species,” Hagen said.
