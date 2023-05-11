GALVESTON
A hearing about a temporary restraining order retired oilman and philanthropist J.P. Bryan secured May 1 against the president of the Texas State Historical Association has been reset for 9 a.m. May 19.
The hearing, over which Judge Kerry Neves of the 10th District Court will preside, initially was set for May 12.
Bryan on May 1 won the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Nancy Baker Jones, president of the private Texas State Historical Association. The restraining order stopped what Bryan called an improperly called board meeting May 1 during which Jones planned to have him fired or greatly curtail his authority as executive director, he said.
At issue is the makeup of the association’s board, which the organization for many years has sought to be composed of a balance of professional and lay historians, essentially academics and non-academics, according to the petition.
But Bryan fears the makeup of the board — 12 academics and eight non-academics — isn’t balanced and gives more voice to people who take a critical view of Texas settlers.
The temporary restraining also seeks to stop Jones, accused of flouting bylaws when it comes to selecting board members, from any further action or “fabricating” any further rules until a full hearing in court.
The resetting of the hearing allows more time for Jones’ attorneys to prepare, Eric S. Lipper, an attorney with Hirsch & Westheimer representing Bryan, said Thursday.
The restraining order remains in effect until the next hearing.
Bryan, who founded and made his fortune from Houston-based Torch Energy Advisors, is known locally for transforming the Galveston Orphans Home, 1315 21st St., into The Bryan Museum, which houses extensive collection of artifacts, books, documents, maps, paintings and drawings — all with a Texana theme.
Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com
