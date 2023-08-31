GALVESTON
COVID cases and hospitalizations are slowly rising and health officials urge people older than 65 to get vaccinated or get booster shots.
Although COVID cases are increasing, they’re not going up as much as last year, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said. Hospitalization rates also increased slightly, he said.
“Our death rate still remains low,” Keiser said. “We’ve had about two deaths this month, one of which happened this week.”
Most of the people being hospitalized and dying are elderly, Keiser said. Six county residents were hospitalized with COVID infections Thursday, he said.
“It is happening and people are dying,” Keiser said. “Nobody is getting boosters and that’s a real problem.”
As a person gets older, their immunity starts waning, Keiser said.
“What we’re pushing for is that anybody over the age of 65 is to get a booster,” Keiser said.
Health officials worry vaccine fatigue — which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “inertia or inaction toward vaccine information or instruction due to perceived burden and burnout” — is keeping people from being inoculated or boosted, Keiser said.
That inertia or inaction might be compounded by the fact that federal officials lifted a national state of emergency, he said.
The Biden Administration announced Jan. 30 the COVID-19 national emergency would end the following Thursday, three years to the day after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.
The federal emergency declaration had been in place since 2020. Its end meant significant change for local health authorities.
Most of Galveston Health District’s COVID-related programs and policies were authorized under the national emergency, which granted special authority and provided funding, Keiser said.
With its end, the district no longer is providing free vaccinations, Keiser said. But those with medical insurance can always receive the vaccines for free.
The health district received more than $9.4 million and Coastal Health & Wellness, which operates public clinics, received $5.8 million in funding to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, Keiser said.
It’s important to get the newest vaccines because older versions might not be effective against new variants such as omicron E and omicron EG, Keiser said.
“The people who really need vaccines aren’t getting it,” Keiser said.
Health officials haven’t found the new variants to be extremely threatening, so far, Keiser said.
“But you also can’t be complacent because eventually one of them is going to break through,” Keiser said.
“We don’t know for sure if one of these variants is going to escape the vaccine,” he said. “Based on the tests that have been done in the laboratory, it has that ability. We don’t know if it’s going to make a lot of people sick yet.”
Based on the increase of cases in the county and across the nation, the new variants might be stronger, Keiser said.
“It’s coming back,” Keiser said. “There are more hospitalizations. We are seeing some more deaths, but we are seeing historic lows.”
The Galveston County Health District is pushing for a new vaccine that will be able to combat the new variants, Keiser said.
“We’ll probably have it in our hands by October,” Keiser said. “We want to do a major, major push about getting people over 65 to get their vaccines.”
Getting a vaccine reduces a person’s chances of developing severe symptoms from COVID, Ashley Sciba, director of community health services, said.
“Even if you still do get COVID, the vaccines majorly decrease the risk of that severe disease,” Sciba said. “Which we all know can create a burden in our hospital system.”
At the end of August, just more than 80 percent of Galveston County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, according to health officials.
(1) comment
Thanks for the update.
