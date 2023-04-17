GALVESTON
Vast amounts of rodent feces, cockroaches, rotting food, bed bugs, flea infestations and high blood lead levels in children were among the reasons tenants were ordered out of a Children’s Center Inc. facility, health officials said Monday.
The Galveston County Health District in late March became concerned about the residential facility, 4427 Ursuline St., when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a child living there had high blood lead levels, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
The building is owned by Galveston County, which had leased it to the Children’s Center, a social services nonprofit, rent free for 30 years, Keiser said.
County Commissioners on Monday ratified a health district order evicting the Children’s Center from the property, officials said.
The health district in late March dispatched a team to examine the children for lead and to find any sources of lead toxicity, Keiser said.
“When the team came back, they were very upset,” Keiser said. “They said there was a real problem out there. Basically the place was filthy and it was not safe for people to be staying in the building.”
The health district conducted a follow-up inspection April 6 and ordered nine families totaling 21 people to vacate the building, Keiser said.
The Children’s Center, which has island roots dating back to 1878, provides a variety of services including for homeless people and migrants.
People ordered out were migrant children and a spillover group of mothers with children from a homeless shelter, Keiser said.
“The conditions in there were just appalling,” Keiser said. “The place was dirty. There was dirt on the floor. It had not been cleaned up.”
Lead from old buildings can get into the soil and be tracked into the buildings, Keiser said.
“The children who crawl over these dirty floors and the dust can get lead poisoning,” Keiser said. “There were also rat droppings everywhere. It was just completely unclean.”
The health district team found rodent feces in the living areas, sleeping areas and beds of children, Keiser said.
“We went into a room with water heaters — the top of the water heater was encrusted with rat droppings,” Keiser said. “There were fleas, which actually got on some of the Galveston County personnel who helped us inspect. Several of our nurses got bed bug bites.”
One of the houses at the center smelled of sewage, Keiser said.
Angel Wall, who was hired as vice president of Program Support Services for the center in January and left after only two weeks, told The Daily she had informed center leadership of serious problems at the facility in January.
James T. Keel, the Children Center’s president and CEO, and board members, ignored the report, Wall asserted Monday.
No one responded to messages left Monday with a person answering the center’s phone seeking comment from Keel and board Chairwoman Hilda Torres.
“We found two major holes where the rats had chewed through the wall,” Wall stated in the report. “One of those holes was near the bed that the children slept in. We also found nests of roaches living in the wall.”
The deteriorated building had become a haven for roaches and termites, Wall wrote.
“They were absolutely aware of it,” Wall said. “I only worked there for two weeks. Initially, in the first week, there were problems that were reported by the staff over there. They said that there was an infestation and there were rat holes that needed to be boarded up.”
The facility was unfit for human habitation, Keiser said.
“After seeing all these things, I decided that we had to shut it down and get everybody out of there as quickly as possible,” Keiser said.
“What the law allows is that if there’s a contagion in a building we can shut the building down for a reasonable length of time to allow for mitigation of that contagion,” Keiser said.
One particular concern is typhus, a disease that usually comes from fleas and is increasing in Galveston, he said.
Typhus, which is usually associated with war zones, can cause a person to be severely ill or die, Keiser said.
The health district gave tenants three days to gather their belongings and move out from the building, Keiser said.
Of the residents, 19 people agreed to testing, of which four had high blood lead levels, Keiser said. Three were children ages 1 year to 11 years belonging to two families, he said.
The health district moved the families into hotels and is working with St. Vincent’s House, a social services nonprofit that helps people with emergency housing and assistance, Keiser said.
Keiser, who has worked around the world and been to some of the most impoverished countries, said he had never before seen living conditions that bad.
“I’ve never seen a place this filthy where people were living,” Keiser said. “I’ve been to crack houses that were cleaner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.