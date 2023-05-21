Staff members at Ellen Trout Zoo are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their newest clutch of Louisiana pine snakes.
Robert Jackson, collection manager for amphibians and reptiles, and Emma Straley, the zoo’s Louisiana pine snake specialist, are checking nest boxes that have been set up for the female snakes to lay her eggs.
The boxes are similar to what the snakes would be using in the wild — a close and compact, quiet space, potentially a burrow, that’s humid and warm, he said.
‘‘We come in and we check every single day, sometimes twice a day, and that way we monitor them without disturbing them,’’ Jackson said. ‘‘We look for eggs — if we’ve got them, we’ll collect them. If she’s in the middle of laying, we’ll leave her alone and let her finish. And then when she’s done, we’ll collect them.’’
Once collected, the eggs are weighed, measured and numbered.
‘‘We’ve got a lot of data collection to do on that right up until the time they hatch,’’ Jackson said. ‘‘And then we’ve got more data to collect.’’
Zoo director Gordon Henley and Jackson recently traveled to Louisiana to release 20 pine snakes hatched at Ellen Trout Zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan. The snakes hatched last year around August or September and were raised through the winter so they could be released in the spring.
‘‘That’s a good age where they still are young enough to be able to immediately adapt versus having an altered behavior of being raised in captivity and then having to go figure out how to be wild,’’ Jackson said.
Henley said Jackson and Straley do the best they can to make sure the snakes have the greatest chances of survival.
‘‘It’s parenting,’’ he said. ‘‘When you raise all these all along, and you go out and put them in the wild and go, ‘Well, you’re on your own now.’ But life in the wild is different than life is here.’’
Louisiana pine snakes are large, non-venomous constrictors that feed primarily on Baird’s pocket gophers and live on sandy soils in vast stands of longleaf pines with a herbaceous understory. They are one of the rarest species of snake in North America and are consider threatened with extinction by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are protected by Texas and Louisiana.
The snakes are considered a consortium managed species, with the main population located at the Forth Worth Zoo, Memphis Zoo, Audubon Zoo in New Orleans and the Ellen Trout Zoo.
Jackson said the work begins after the snakes hatch because they have to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the babies. DNA is collected and the snakes are photographed and ‘‘pit tagged’’ with a couple of microchips in each of them.
‘‘At some point they may all go to the doctor just like we do for health checkups because we’ve got to do well baby checks,’’ he said. “So our vet comes down, looks at all of them and makes sure they’re nice and healthy and get that clean bill of health.’’
That’s another aspect of any release, according to Henley. He said the snakes are checked for specific diseases and have to come back negative before they can be released.
The Forest Service has maps of specific localities within its release site, Henley said. ‘‘They record which animals are released at each site, and then we have GPS on them. There’s a lot of documentation that goes into a program like this.’’
He said stakeholders in the program include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Department of Defense, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M, Louisiana State University and the four major zoos that participate in the consortium.
‘‘There’s a lot of people who want to see the snakes out there,’’ Jackson said. ‘‘They don’t want to see them disappear or go away forever. There’s a lot of people working together to save them.’’
Breeding season requires kind of a wait-and-see approach until they start laying, Jackson said. He said there is a maximum potential of having 20 clutches because he had 20 pairs this year after moving the animals around to get the best genetic diversity possible.
While he said that is ‘‘awesome,’’ he also knows he has a lot of young females that are first-time breeders who might not breed this year.
‘‘There’s always the genetic component — some females may not breed, some eggs aren’t good, they’re not viable, and then you get your hatches, and you just have to kind of wait and see what that total number is at the end of the year,’’ Jackson said.
‘‘We had 20 last year. We had 44 the year before that, and so it really can range, you know, quite a bit,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s all about biology and genetics — the magic that happens.’’
There are 408 pine snakes produced in zoos in the wild right now, according to Henley, who said research shows the snakes are breeding in the wild.
Microchip readers in the fencing put in place around release sites enable biologists to monitor which snakes are crossing through gaps in the fence, he said.
Biologists caught several snakes while out in the field and found babies that don’t have the microchips in them, Henley said. Taking DNA from those babies and comparing it to DNA from released snakes enables biologists to identify the parents.
‘‘It’s really an exciting deal,’’ Henley said. ‘‘For us, it’s a conservation. An endeavor in which we’re actually walking the walk and not just talking and talk.’’
