DICKINSON
Capt. Trey Branch and deckhand Cliff Dunn were at work Tuesday morning at a Hillman’s Seafood & Fish House dock preparing the shrimp boat Capt. Hunter for the opening Saturday of Gulf shrimp season.
As the sun beat down from a blue summer sky and seagulls raised a deafening ruckus, Holden Morris, a Hillman’s worker, operated a lift, loading a generator onto the boat.
Dunn and Branch are lifelong shrimpers, from generations of shrimpers. Once, the days just before the boats took to Gulf waters after shrimp were a time of hard work and keen anticipation of profits to make it all worthwhile.
Not so much any more, the shrimpers said.
The hard work is still there, but profits have plummeted in part because of cheaper, farm-raised foreign shrimp flooding the market and higher operating costs driven by inflation, especially in fuel prices.
“The price of diesel and the falling price of shrimp has made it hard to break even,” Dunn said.
“We don’t sell dead shrimp because the price is so low that it isn’t worth it. So we catch live bait shrimp. If we get 200 pounds of those, 80 pounds may make it back, at about $2.50 a pound.”
STILL IN THE ‘80s
Shrimping supports about 5,000 jobs in Texas, with an economic impact of $265 million, according to Sea Grant Texas at Texas A&M University. Shrimping contributes about $42 million and almost 900 jobs to the county economy, while processing contributes $10 million and 38 full-time jobs, according to Sea Grant.
Prices shrimpers are paid at the docks for their catch have recently been equivalent to what they were in 1980, and the value of those dollars is about a fifth of that it was then, according to Sea Grant.
Texas shrimp production has fallen by 1 million pounds compared with this time last year, to 2.6 million pounds from 3.6 million, according to the Southern Shrimp Alliance.
SHRINKING INDUSTRY
The economic impact in Galveston County, which by weight accounts for just more than 20 percent of the Texas harvest, and 19 percent of the value, has plummeted since 2014, when nearly 10 million pounds were harvested, generating nearly $50 million, compared to just more than 6 million pounds and $30 million in 2019, according to Sea Grant.
“We used to have about 30 to 40 shrimp captains out here, but now it’s four or five,” Dunn said.
The cost of operating a boat has become prohibitive, he said.
Branch, who has operated seven boats during his career, bought Capt. Hunter 10 years ago for $60,000.
Captains also are on the hook for numerous licenses and fees. A shrimp boat captain’s license is $50; a bait dealer’s license, $38; a Gulf shrimp boat license, $495; bait shrimp dealer license, $215; commercial bay shrimp boat license, $383, bait shrimp boat license, $366; and a Gulf shrimp offloading license, $1,485, adding up to nearly $3,000, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
FOREIGN INVASION
Among the biggest reasons domestic prices have fallen to levels common 40 years ago is competition from farm-raised shrimp from foreign producers selling at prices much lower than U.S. shrimpers can match, according to numerous industry and government sources.
U.S. imports of foreign shrimp have grown seven-fold since 1980 to more than 2 billion pounds worth nearly $8 billion in 2022, according to Sea Grant.
The top countries importing to the United States are India, responsible for 35.4 percent of the market; Indonesia, 20 percent; Ecuador, 19 percent; Vietnam, more than 10 percent; and Thailand with about 6 percent of the market, according to Sea Grant. China, Mexico, Argentina and Peru have the rest of the market share.
Texas shrimpers rallied Monday at the Charles Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave N. in Texas City, calling for import tariffs on foreign shrimp.
Shrimpers like Dunn remain pessimistic about the future of shrimping.
“The younger generation doesn’t seem interested in the business and I don’t think it will last,” Dunn said. “I think the industry will be taken over by the foreign imports.”
Branch also worries about the future.
“My son is planning to go into the shrimp business; I hope it will survive that long,” Branch said.
