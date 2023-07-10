A former Texas City Commissioner is scheduled to stand trial Monday on two counts of manslaughter stemming from two 2017 traffic deaths on the Galveston causeway.
The trial of Dee Ann Haney, 59, begins Monday with jury selection, followed by opening arguments Tuesday.
Information about the charges and court proceedings have been withheld from the public because defense attorney Kevin Rekoff successfully petitioned former 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor to seal the records.
Haney was driving home about 1 a.m. July 3, 2017, from her job as a safety coordinator at Texas A&M University at Galveston, when she struck and killed father and son Duoc Van Le, 58, and Hong Phuc Le, 33, police said.
Haney’s initial attorney, Susan Criss, said Haney had smoked marijuana 12 hours before the crash, but wasn’t intoxicated when the crash happened.
Officials with the Department of Public Safety took blood samples at the scene, which didn’t detect marijuana or other illegal drugs, according to previous reports.
Toxicology tests found pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in cold and sinus medication, and zolpidem, a sedative most commonly found in sleeping aids such as Ambien. The test didn’t measure the quantity of those drugs, according to the report.
Haney initially was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, which a grand jury rejected May 3, 2018, indicting her instead on manslaughter charges.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Haney was a Texas City commissioner from 2003 until 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius represents the state.
The trial will be held in Judge Jeth Jones 122nd District Court.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
