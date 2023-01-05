Watching NFL football player Damar Hamlin collapse on national television and be resuscitated before being taken to the hospital has some locals wanting to learn lifesaving skills such as CPR.
During a routine tackle Monday, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, an electrical problem when the heart unexpectedly stops beating because of abnormal impulses overriding the heart’s natural rhythm, according to the American Heart Association.
More than 356,000 Americans will experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital, and 89 percent of them will die, according to the heart association.
What frequently separates those who live from those who don’t is whether bystanders can correctly perform CPR or have access to an an automated external defibrillator.
“When I saw the football player collapse and needed to be revived, I decided that I wanted to relearn CPR and be prepared if I ever encountered somebody in distress,” island resident Joyce Fundling said. “I was a member of the Rotary Club over 20 years ago and took the training, but I need to be refreshed on it.”
Hamlin was given CPR for 10 minutes and was treated with an automated defibrillator until his heart rhythm returned to normal before he could be transported to the hospital, according to the NFL.
When somebody is in cardiac arrest, immediately administering CPR can double the chance of survival, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine. Symptoms of cardiac arrest include fainting, dizziness, racing heartbeat and lightheadedness, according to the American Heart Association.
“You never know when this could happen,” Fundling said. “You could be anywhere and it could be anybody you know, so it is important to be prepared.”
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO
If you see somebody in cardiac arrest, the first thing to do is call 911. When the heart is unable to pump blood to the brain and lungs, a person can become brain damaged or die within minutes, according to the heart association. The association recommends to divide duties, with one person calling 911 and the other locating an AED.
An AED administers electric shocks that get the heart back into rhythm. They are commonly found in public places, including airports, offices and schools. An AED will give detailed instruction, allowing even untrained people to save a life.
After the AED is attached, it will determine whether somebody needs to be shocked and tells those around to back away, said Lucio Martinez, the assistant training coordinator for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. It will then tell those close by whether more shocks are needed or to begin CPR.
“I think everybody should be trained in CPR,” Martinez said. “Once you begin compressions, you should not stop until EMS arrives or somebody more experienced takes over.”
Martinez has taught deputies CPR through the office’s training academy for more than nine years. The deputies must be recertified every two years.
RESOURCES
The American Heart Association certifies people in CPR, with classes through Gulf Coast Emergency Response Training in Galveston. The center offers online education courses and in-person certification in CPR and AED, first aid and pediatric first aid and CPR, according to the website.
“People collapse and bystanders often do not know what to do, which is why this is so important,” said Tammy Moseley, the training site manager and instructor for Gulf Coast Emergency Response Training. “This is a skill everybody should know, not just medical professionals, as bystanders are most likely to encounter somebody in distress.”
Once students have completed the online courses, Moseley tests students in CPR and AED use using dummies in a 30- to 45-minute class. CPR is a skill required for EMS service providers, school officials and teachers, coaches involved in University Interscholastic League sports and law enforcement.
MISCONCEPTIONS
One common misconception is a person could be sued for administering CPR and injuring somebody. Injuries are common when somebody receives CPR. As many as 97 percent of recipients suffer rib fractures and as many as 43 percent suffer injury to the sternum, according to the association.
If CPR is done in good faith — with no expectation of compensation or reimbursement — a person cannot be sued under state Good Samaritan laws, according to the National CPR Foundation. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have such laws, according to the foundation.
“It is better to be injured than to die,” Moseley said.
Those interested in becoming certified in CPR can visit cprgalveston.com to begin classes and by calling 409-497-2587 to complete training. HeartSAVER courses cost $50.
After being sedated since his cardiac arrest, Hamlin awoke Wednesday night at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, asking whether his team, the Buffalo Bills, had won. Doctors told him, “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life,” according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.