LEAGUE CITY
Councilman Sean Saunders raised questions about removal of the landmark Beacon Island lighthouse Wednesday during a meeting between South Shore Harbour residents and a sailing group interested in seeing the icon restored.
Residents and members of the Texas Mariners Cruising Association met to discuss navigating logistics of funding a new lighthouse to replace the old one, which was on a small island near the entrance of Clear Lake.
But questions linger among some about why the lighthouse was taken down.
“It baffles me that this monument was torn down,” Saunders said. “Why did we not do more to keep the lighthouse there in the first place?”
American National Insurance Co., through a subsidiary, erected the lighthouse, which wasn’t functional but decorative, in 1983 when it built the large-scale housing development, hotel, marina and office buildings known as South Shore Harbour on the shores of Clear Lake.
Corrosion ate away at the panels surrounding the lighthouse structural beam, Scott Webb, assistant vice president of real estate for the company, told The Daily News.
When panels began falling from the 120-foot-tall structure, the panels were removed for safety reasons, leaving a structural beam that was removed Feb. 9.
Despite support among some League City residents to erect a new lighthouse, advocates face obstacles such as funding and environmental concerns.
“The estimated expenses I have heard for the new lighthouse are extreme,” League City Mayor Nick Long said Wednesday. Long said he’d heard cost estimates for a new faux lighthouse anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million.
“I am all for a new lighthouse,” Long said. “But I am not for the city funding it.”
Saunders said he heard from American National that a new lighthouse would cost about $1 million.
Despite a high price tag on the South Shore Harbour waterfront centerpiece, some officials are willing to stand in support of the lighthouse and assist with exploring resources for the cause.
“League City prides itself on history,” Saunders said. “I don’t understand how this was not a protected landmark.”
Some South Shore Harbour residents learned through an email March 19 that the landmark would come down.
“Unfortunately, the decision has been made to take the remaining portion of the lighthouse down and not rebuild,” Wendy Troxlar, community association manager, said in the email.
“We originally took the shell down for safety reasons due to deterioration of the exterior panel connections,” she said. “The center pole was also corroded and would have required significant repair. We worked through last year attempting to find a design that would result in reasonable pricing, however.
“Unfortunately, due to the current wind load requirements on the Gulf Coast and increased construction costs we have been unsuccessful in finding a solution that makes economic sense.”
Lighthouse advocates said Wednesday they are formulating plans to attend a March 28 city council meeting to encourage city support for replacing the lighthouse.
“I wouldn’t be against lending some extra teeth in the matter,” Long told The Daily News Wednesday. “We could help pave the way for a new lighthouse.”
