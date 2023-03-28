GALVESTON
The Sept. 2 death of Ball High School freshman Mason Nelson in a car crash changed many lives, including the life of his father, who is determined to keep his son’s memory alive through awards.
Dozens gathered Tuesday at the Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium, 2915 81st St., to witness the first time an award was made from a fund dedicated to Mason Nelson.
The Mason Nelson Baseball Memorial Fund began almost immediately after the crash, Reid Nelson, his father, said.
“Two days after the accident, I was approached by a friend of mine, Eliza Quigley, who was involved with the Galveston ISD Education Foundation. While we were talking, she asked me if I’d be interested in doing it.”
Quigley called Nelson within a week to tell him there was unanimous approval for establishing the fund from the school board and the education foundation, Nelson said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ball High School sophomore Gavin Warren received a one-year membership to The Baseball Bunker, 3718 85th St., which is a training facility Mason Nelson visited frequently.
“Gavin has proven himself over a number of years to be one of the most hardworking, dedicated, focused young baseball players,” Nelson said. “Mason had so much respect for Gavin and his work ethic. It was not a question in my mind that Gavin was the only decision.”
Gavin’s hard work motivated Mason Nelson, Reid Nelson said.
Gavin even wore Mason Nelson’s number during a recent game, Reid Nelson said.
“Gavin would take the time to talk to Mason, even if Mason wasn’t in high school yet, give him pointers, encouragement,” Reid Nelson said. “This is why we’re doing this part of the scholarship, to reward the young man who worked harder than everyone else.”
The reason why the award is to The Baseball Bunker is because Mason Nelson had spent so much time there, Reid Nelson said.
Mason Nelson had spent some of his last hours working out at the facility, Reid Nelson said.
“He was in The Baseball Bunker the day he died, working out by himself just to improve himself and his game,” Reid Nelson said. “That’s the kind of kid he was. That was a very regular thing. He was an amazing young man.”
The Baseball Bunker is owned by Chad Rogers, who was one of Mason Nelson’s coaches, Reid Nelson said.
“I’d see Mason at The Baseball Bunker everyday,” Rogers said. “We’d talk about life. We built a solid connection. He was a hard worker, if you pointed out a weakness he would work relentlessly to fix it.”
The fund will allow Mason Nelson’s legacy to live on and improve the lives of many, Rogers said.
“Mason was a great baseball player, but he was an even better person,” Rogers said. “One time, he rode his bike about two miles to my house to drop off a birthday present. That was the kind of kid he was. He was inspiring. Words cannot express how much we miss him.”
Patrick Koza, who was one of the passengers injured in the car crash, said the fund will help carry on Mason Nelson’s legacy.
“I’m glad that they’re doing it,” Koza said. “It’s honoring Mason. Mason was one of my best friends. We met each other in fourth grade. We hung out every weekend.”
Mason Nelson was not only a hard worker, but intelligent and mature, Koza said.
“I’ve received so much support from this community,” Reid Nelson said. “I’ve received so many messages on how Mason changed their lives. I’ve been told he got people closer to God.”
Mason Nelson was more than just a son, Reid Nelson said.
“Mason and I were a team,” Reid Nelson said. “It was just the two of us. If he wasn’t in school or with his friends, we were together. He was my constant companion. The three things that were important to Mason were faith, family and friends.”
Although the fund is dedicated to Mason Nelson, it’s important to always remember that Sam Mixon, another freshman at Ball High School, died from injuries in the crash, Reid Nelson said.
“That was Mason’s brother and best friend,” Reid Nelson said. “These kids were all family to each other, which has made it even more devastating.”
Even if there is a tragedy, there is a message at the end of this, Reid Nelson said.
“I thought I knew everything about him, but there was so much more about him that I’ve learned,” Reid Nelson said. “I realize that I have big shoes to fill. The rest of my life will be trying to fill those shoes and honor him and his memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.