An attorney overseeing a grievance filed against Clear Creek Independent School District Trustee Scott Bowen dismissed the complaint on Thursday.
“It is my recommendation that the grievance and written requested remedy that Trustee Bowen be sanctioned, reprimanded or asked to resign be denied for the reasons stated herein,” Ellen Spalding, an attorney who oversaw the hearing and dismissed the grievance, said.
The grievance points to a hearing held by a State Senate committee on Feb. 15, related to a bill that would outlaw taxpayer-funded lobbying. Bowen attended that hearing held in Austin and testified in favor of the Senate Bill 175.
In his testimony, Bowen cited the Texas Association of School Boards, which provides services to school districts. He argued it represents everything his constituents opposed. The association is funded by dues paid by member districts, which are primarily funded with tax dollars.
And despite Bowen claiming he was speaking on his own time, John Cobarruvias, an outspoken resident of the district who initially filed the grievance, took issue with the fact that Bowen also identified himself as a trustee with the Clear Creek school district.
“I don’t agree with it, but I respect the decision,” John Cobarruvias said about the dismissal.
“Legally he didn’t violate any CCISD policies but ethically he violated the trust of those in the district,” Cobarruvias said. “He had no right to speak on my behalf.”
Trustee Bowen had a right under Texas law and the First Amendment to participate in the legislative process in his individual capacity, Spalding said.
“And he had a right to identify his title as trustee in doing so,” she said. “I do not find that he crossed any lines or that he spoke or intended to speak on behalf of the CCISD Board of Trustees.”
Bowen could not be reached for additional comment on Thursday.
In his testimony, Bowen voiced opposition to the Texas Association of School Boards, which is a nonprofit statewide educational association that serves and represents local Texas school boards.
The Clear Creek school board, like all other public boards, is part of the association — which advocates for everything Bowen’s constituents hate, he said in his testimony.
In his testimony supporting the ban on tax-payer funded lobbying, Bowen also asserted that the association is opposed to educational freedom. His speech was not pro- or anti-education, Bowen said on June 1.
The Texas Association of School Boards has emerged as a target of some Republican lawmakers.
In January, a group of conservatives demanded Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton review the organization’s guidance to school boards related to transgender students. In response, the association said lawmakers were grossly misrepresenting its guidance, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Despite the back-and-forth on the school board that some called politically controversial, Senate Bill 175 was left to die in a senate committee hearing in the House April 13.
