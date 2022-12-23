The Texas power grid, which staggered to near collapse during a long freeze last year, held firm during the first, and probably the worst, hours of freeze 2022 — but thousands of county residents spent the coldest morning of the year without electricity anyway.

At the height of the outages, 6,000 CenterPoint Energy meters were out, including 5,000 on Galveston Island. The outages were attributed to high winds, according to CenterPoint Energy.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

