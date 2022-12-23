The Texas power grid, which staggered to near collapse during a long freeze last year, held firm during the first, and probably the worst, hours of freeze 2022 — but thousands of county residents spent the coldest morning of the year without electricity anyway.
At the height of the outages, 6,000 CenterPoint Energy meters were out, including 5,000 on Galveston Island. The outages were attributed to high winds, according to CenterPoint Energy.
Eckert Bayou and Pirates Beach were especially hard hit with outages for most of Friday.
District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb said about 1,200 of her constituents were without electricity, including a large number in Pirates Beach who lost power about 11 p.m. Thursday, Robb said.
CenterPoint crews were in the district working to get the power back on, Robb said late Friday morning.
There were more than 3,000 outages lasting more than an hour in the city of Galveston on Friday, but that number had dropped to about 100 by early afternoon, according to CenterPoint's outage tracker.
More than 100 electricity consumers lost power in Hitchcock for about four hours, Mayor Chris Armacost said early Friday afternoon; only five outages remained a few hours later, however.
San Leon had more than 250 outages, but power was restored before Friday afternoon. Algoa had 257 outages Friday morning, with four remaining in the last afternoon, when about 30 outages lingered in Santa Fe and 22 on Tiki Island still had about 22.
Mainland cities served by Texas-New Mexico power fared much better, with just 15 outages.
Overnight temperatures fell into the high teens in Friendswood and League City — the northernmost parts of the county — and to 21 degrees in Galveston, according to the National Weather Service.
The mercury rose to just above freezing in most of the county late Friday afternoon, but was headed back down to below freezing overnight, although the forecast called for slightly warmer temperatures — about 20 degrees in northern parts of the county and 26 degrees on the island, according to the weather service.
Freezing temperatures were expected to end about 11 a.m. today on the island. The mainland, however, would continue to see below freezing temperatures overnight through Monday, but temperatures above 32 degrees during the day beginning today.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is responsible for the state's power grid, said Friday it expects to have sufficient generation capacity to meet demand as cold weather continues.
One megawatt equals 1 million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of 750 homes, according to the industry.
Demand late Friday was at 66,000 megawatts, against 72,300 megawatts of committed capacity, a difference of 6,300 megawatts, according to ERCOT.
