The Electric Reliability Council of Texas this week called on Texans to reduce energy use as temperatures soar across the state.
The council, which manages most of the state’s power grid, issued the voluntary power conservation request Tuesday, asking Texans to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day because of extreme heat.
The council suggested Texans raise their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off power and pool pumps and avoid using appliances such as ovens, washers and dryers.
The council manages about 90 percent of the state’s energy load, serving as many as 26 million Texans, sourcing energy from solar, wind, hydroelectric, storage power, coal, nuclear power and natural gas, which accounts for nearly 55 percent of the power generated, according to its website.
The thin margin between the state’s generating capacity and demand was because of population growth, council officials said.
“Since 2002, population has grown from approximately 22.9 million to more than 30 million in 2022,” communications specialist Christy Penders said. “Last year, we saw 11 peak demand records set, including the all-time peak load of 80,148 megawatts set on July 20, 2022. ERCOT is on pace to break that this summer.”
Demand is expected to be closest to seasonal capacity June 26, when it is predicted to reach 84,420 megawatts, compared to available capacity at 87,041. Operating reserves are 5,906 megawatts, according to ERCOT’s models.
“With summer here and with high demand forecasted, ERCOT will continue to operate the grid conservatively, bringing generating resources online early to mitigate sudden changes in generation or demand,” Penders said.
“ERCOT will continue to use all operational tools available, including implementation of new programs, like the new ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service, as well as executing previous sessions’ legislative reforms, like summer and winter weatherization inspections.
“Depending on weather conditions and generation output, we could see tight grid conditions periodically this summer. ERCOT will continue to monitor conditions and keep Texans informed.”
The council provoked ire among Texans during a hard freeze in February 2021, when the grid neared collapse, forcing distributors such as CenterPoint Energy cut demand leaving millions without power for days.
The grid disaster was blamed for at least 246 deaths from causes such as hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
