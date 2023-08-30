The Texas power grid’s governing body on Wednesday yet again asked consumers to conserve energy as some of the state’s thermal generators went offline and wind power dropped while use remains high, setting the stage for potential electricity shortages.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ appeal to consumers to conserve electricity from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation” the council said in a statement.
This is the third time in four days the council made a conservation appeal. The request doesn’t signal an emergency, the council said.
“There are a couple of thermal units, that is to say natural gas or coal powered plants, that are offline,” energy expert Bernard Weinstein told CBS News “They could have tripped during the extremely hot weather, they may be down for maintenance, but it’s still pretty hot out there.”
North Texas also dealing with low wind generation, according to reports.
The grid had about 6,000 megawatts of reserve energy and about 18,000 megawatts between supply and demand, according to council data.
“As the transmission and distribution utility for the Greater Houston area, we continue to monitor the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ grid conditions and follow their directives as the situation fluctuates,” said CenterPoint public information officer Alejandra Diaz. “We will continue to amplify ERCOT’s messages and encourage our customers to conserve energy when needed.”
Consumers can conserve energy by taking a few steps, such as setting their thermostats higher by one to two degrees, if safe, and avoid using washers, dryers and dishwashers from 6 p.m to 9 p.m., according to CenterPoint. Unplugging nonessential lights and appliances and setting pool pumps to run early morning or overnight, also are among tips CenterPoint Energy shared.
If conditions worsen, the council might issue a directive to curtail power delivered to customers, which requires transmission and distribution utilities such as CenterPoint Energy to implement controlled outages.
Texas saw an all-time peak demand record Aug. 10 at 85,435 megawatts, compared to peak demand of 78,465 megawatts in August last year, the council said.
The state has set 10 all-time peak demand records this summer after setting 11 such records last year, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.