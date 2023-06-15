GALVESTON COUNTY
The Texas summer is off to a hot start, with earlier-than-average triple-digit temperatures and heat advisories, and one question is looming for many around the state: Will the grid hold up this year?
A month that lives in infamy for many Texans was February 2021, when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid failed, leaving millions in record cold. With temperatures expected to be more than 110 degrees over the coming days and ERCOT officials predicting record energy usage, concerns loom about being left in the heat.
“ERCOT issued its first weather watch from June 15 to 21 to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week,” Christy Penders, ERCOT communications director, said.
“Grid conditions are normal when a weather watch is issued,” Penders said. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”
Grid conditions currently show just over 7,100 megawatts, under normal conditions according to ERCOT’s live grid condition graph. Just one megawatt can power 200 homes, according to the council.
Penders and other ERCOT officials are projecting a new demand record set on June 21 at 4 p.m., when demand is forecasted to reach over 82,000 megawatts, compared to the 91,000-megawatt capacity. The demand record was reset 11 times last summer and currently sits at about 80,000 megawatts.
A majority of the state, from Beaumont to Laredo, is under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service. Houston typically sees its first 100-degree day in mid-July, but Thursday will be the first 100-degree day for 2023, with triple digits continuing through Wednesday. Galveston is not expected to reach more than 91 degrees, but heat index numbers will be in line with non-coastal areas, due to higher humidity.
Further away, in central Texas, Austin and San Antonio will see temperatures reach 108 degrees Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Laredo will see some of the nation’s hottest temperatures, as temperatures climb to 113 on Sunday, according to the weather service.
“The excessive heat is definitely a bit earlier this year, due to a high-pressure system sitting over Mexico,” Amaryllis Cotto, a forecaster for the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, said.
“A lot of people will seek relief near the coast for the coastal breeze, but they need to ensure that they are listening to their bodies, because they can still feel the effects of heat exhaustion,” Cotto said.
Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors, but if they are outside, stay hydrated and use sunscreen, according to the weather service. It is also recommended to take regular breaks, stay near the air conditioning and monitor exposure to children and pets.
