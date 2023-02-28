GALVESTON
A grand jury Tuesday voted to indict a woman charged with evidence tampering in the hit-and-run death of popular island physician Nancy Hughes.
Indictment of Cianna Marie Mims, 19, of Seguin, follows the guilty plea Friday of her co-defendant, Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of accident involving death.
With Llewellyn’s plea, prosecutors no longer needed an agreement with Mims for her testimony and could proceed with prosecuting her to the fullest extent of the law, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony with a sentence range of two to 10 years in prison.
Hughes was riding her bicycle on the far east section of Seawall Boulevard about 6:15 a.m. March 18, when a Mercedes Benz SUV struck her, police said. She was found by a passerby and declared dead at the scene.
Charging documents allege Mims, who was dating Llewellyn at the time, urged him to flee and that she didn’t report the crash to police. Mims also filed an insurance claim, asserting the vehicle struck a deer in Tomball, according to the affidavit.
Llewellyn was arrested March 20, after Mims’ parents, who own property on Bolivar Peninsula, contacted police to report their suspicions about the crash.
Mims was with Llewellyn when he was arrested and told police a bicyclist had been riding in the middle of the road without lights or reflectors and asserted the bicyclist had been at fault for not riding on the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.
Investigators have disputed that, asserting Hughes’ bicycle was equipped with all required safety lights and reflectors.
The indictment means grand jurors found sufficient reason to allow prosecution of the charge to proceed.
Mims’ next court appearance is set for March 20.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247;
Reporter
