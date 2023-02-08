GPD Chief Balli reinstated following administrative leave By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Doug Balli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONChief Doug Balli of the Galveston Police Department has been reinstated after a seven-day investigation.The city of Galveston announced Jan. 28 that Balli was placed on administrative leave after a Jan. 22 SWAT raid at house in the 5300 block of Avenue O.The leave was not in relation to the raid itself, but with communication about the event, which left more than $5,000 damage at the house, between the police department and City Manager Brian Maxwell.City administrators and elected officials didn't learn the police action until days after the fact. The communication issues are being addressed and other areas of inquiry remain under investigation, city public information officer Marissa Barnett said in a written statement.Balli’s paid administrative leave was initially set for 10 business days depending on the length of the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for more. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Armed Forces The Economy Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Ron Shelby Feb 8, 2023 10:32am One thing I never understand is "paid administrative leave". It would make more sense if it was unpaid when its done for a disciplinary reason. Otherwise its a vacation. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles$400,000 light display going up on 25th Street in GalvestonPort Bolivar woman pleads guilty to 2021 Crystal Beach murderBiz Buzz: Hundreds of rooftops rising on mainland; Cadillac Bar rumor runs out of gasHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flapFamily worries Galveston murder investigation lost in controversyAffidavit details steps leading to controversial Galveston SWAT raidWarrant alleges narcotics operation in SWAT raid on Avenue OMan, wife, family dog killed in San Leon murder-suicide, sheriff saysAttorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatumLa Marque human resources director dismissed after 15 years CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Checks in the MailCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Hispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (90) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (83) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37)
(1) comment
One thing I never understand is "paid administrative leave". It would make more sense if it was unpaid when its done for a disciplinary reason. Otherwise its a vacation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.