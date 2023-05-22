AUSTIN
Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to call lawmakers back to Austin this summer if they don’t pass a big enough school voucher-like plan.
In a statement late Sunday, Abbott warned he would veto a House bill up for debate this week because it serves too few students with not enough money.
“Parents and their children deserve the time and effort this will take,” the third-term Republican said.
The warning shot sends GOP leaders back to the drawing board with only two weeks remaining in the legislative session.
While the Senate already passed a bill giving families taxpayer dollars to spend on private school tuition, the idea still struggles in the House. Rural Republicans and Democrats repeatedly have beaten back voucher-like bills out of fear they would drain money from their public schools.
A House education committee considered a plan on Monday that gives an education savings account, or ESA, only to students with special needs or those in low-performing public schools. An estimated 800,000 children statewide would qualify.
Abbott — who has thrown his full political weight behind a school choice push this year— made clear he wants more.
“This latest version does little to provide meaningful school choice, and legislators deserve to know that it would be vetoed if it reached my desk,” he said in the statement.
A spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rep. Brad Buckley, the House Public Education Committee chairman, said Abbott has “every right” to threaten a veto, but Buckley declined to say whether he agreed with the move or still stands behind the latest proposal.
“I am doing as was asked by the body,” said Buckley, R-Salado. “I am hearing all the testimony on it. We’ll figure out where it goes from there.”
School choice has taken center stage at the Legislature this year, after a pandemic inflamed parents’ attention on what is taught in public schools. Abbott has slammed them for promoting a “woke” agenda to students and says parents should have the power to choose their child’s educational setting.
Critics say vouchers often don’t help students because they fail to cover the true cost of private schools, which can also pick who they educate.
It’s unlikely a more expansive plan can pass the House.
Last week, members blocked the chamber’s education committee from holding a late-night meeting to consider a voucher-like plan after a Republican complained it wasn’t sufficiently vetted.
During Monday’s committee meeting, lawmakers heard only invited testimony from public and private school officials. Buckley defended the committee process, saying it’s already heard hours of testimony on the issue.
“I do not take this task lightly,” said Buckley, who authored the House plan that has undergone significant revision in recent days.
The new proposal no longer provides vouchers for roughly 3.5 million low-income students. Instead, it gives funding only to roughly 703,000 students with special needs and an estimated 89,540 students who attend public campuses rated “F” for failing state academic standards.
Some education advocacy groups estimate students could receive just shy of $10,000.
Overall, the initiative would cost roughly $200 million in the first year, according to a summary provided by the committee. A full fiscal analysis was not immediately available.
In addition to the money, the bill would replace the STAAR test despised by many teachers and parents. In its place would be a series of periodic assessments, instead of a single day test that Buckley said puts too much pressure on students.
Rep. Alma Allen, vice-chair of the committee, said the ESA’s would not serve low-income students and noted that the only private school in her Houston district costs around $30,000 a year to attend – far more than the proposed funding.
Other Democrats on the committee pointed out public schools must educate all children, including those with disabilities, while private schools can be selective. Several advocated investing more in public schools in Texas, where funding lags the national average.
“There are other ways to solve the problem, make the schools better, make the profession better,” Allen said.
The House plan is scaled back from what the GOP-Senate passed last month. Families who pull their students out of public school would receive $8,000 to spend on private school tuition, tutoring or other educational expenses. Kids just beginning their education and some low-income children already in private school would also qualify.
Abbott said an estimated 5.5 million students would be eligible under that plan; however, the actual number of available slots is determined by the state budget. Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican who authored the bill, has estimated that between 50,000 to 62,000 students would be served for a total annual cost of $500 million.
