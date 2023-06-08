TEXAS CITY
Events celebrating Juneteenth — the announcement of emancipation of slaves in Galveston on June 19, 1866, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — kick off Friday at the Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 9:34 pm
Gospel Fest marks the first event of Texas City’s Juneteenth celebrations, taking place at 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel, 7420 FM 1765. Events include choirs, dance performances and a worship service. The event is free and open to the public.
Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N., is hosting “The African American Experience: Texas City Oral History Project Launch,” 6 p.m. June 14. The free event exhibits stories collected from members of the African American community who lived in the area from 1940-1970. These interviews and their transcripts will be preserved permanently online to access.
A poetry slam is set for 7 p.m. June 16 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. The sold-out event has been held for 15 years and features poets, artists and community members celebrating freedom and poetry. Prizes will be awarded to the top poets and a people’s choice award.
Juneteenth events wrap up with the Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration and Parade, 5 p.m. June 17, with the parade and 6 p.m. with a performance by the Charles Brown Centennial Band, followed by an 8 p.m. performance by Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws. The event will be held at Bay Street Park, 800 Bay St. N. The parade begins at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. and concludes at the park. The celebration continues at the park with a festival, including food trucks, vendors, a barbecue cook-off, moonwalks and the concerts.
