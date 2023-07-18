GALVESTON
In response to a call for help, donors this week paid the adoption fees for more than 30 dogs at the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter in hopes of getting them into forever homes.
GALVESTON
In response to a call for help, donors this week paid the adoption fees for more than 30 dogs at the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter in hopes of getting them into forever homes.
The shelter, 6814 Broadway, was over capacity at 95 dogs and counting Tuesday, workers said.
The overcrowding wasn’t new.
Natalie Fox Maisel, volunteer and outreach coordinator with the shelter, Monday posted on social media seeking people interested in sponsoring dog adoption of dogs 7 years old and older to help with the overcrowding, she said.
After the post, people began contacting the shelter to pay the $25 fee normally required to adopt a senior dog, which typically have lower chances of being adopted, she said.
The money came from individual people motivated to help, rather than through an organized effort, Maisel said.
Donors on Monday covered the costs for 24 dogs, she said.
“We even ran out of senior dogs to pay for,” Maisel said. “We even had some of the dogs that are less than 7-years-old paid for.”
Then Tuesday, a single person had sponsored nine more dogs, bringing the total to 33, she said.
The adoption fee for a senior dog usually is $25 and the adoption fee for younger adult dogs is $70, Maisel said. The fee for puppies is $90, she said.
All fees are covered for the 33 sponsored dogs, which are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and ready to go, she said. Applicants just need to fill out the forms.
People who aren’t ready to adopt can foster animals from the shelter, Maisel said.
“The missing link in the rescue world is fostering,” Maisel said. “There’s no charge to foster.”
People can foster any of the dogs or cats from a weekend to a month, she said.
“Fosters are our life blood,” Maisel said. “It’s good for the dogs to get out of the shelter for some period of time. We literally have dogs that become kennel crazed.”
Kennel crazed or kennel crazy is a stress caused by the confinement to their kennel, Maisel said.
Sasha Francis, a volunteer at the shelter, sponsored some of the dogs, she said.
Francis has been involved with the shelter since she adopted her dog Cinnamon, who died two weeks ago, she said.
“I want to support the shelter the best way I can,” Francis said. “The shelter does hard work. There’s a never-ending supply of dogs and cats that are looking for homes.”
Now is great time to adopt a dog, while they’re free, she said.
Francis wasn’t sure exactly which of the 33 dogs was sponsored by her, but is glad to have given a dog a second chance and hopes other people also will consider sponsoring more of the dogs at the shelter, she said.
People interested in sponsoring or adopting dogs can visit the shelter and those interested in fostering can apply at galvestonhumane.org/foster.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.