Hannah Jackson’s life was forever changed on the evening of Sept. 2, when a driver who just hours before had been released from prison after serving time for a third drunk-driving conviction rammed into her mother’s car, killing two of her friends and leaving her with severe injuries, including brain damage.
It was just about two weeks after Jackson’s 15th birthday. She and her friends were getting ready for a Ball High football game at Texas City.
“They had gotten ready for a blackout event,” mother Lacy Jackson said, referring to when football fans wear all black to a game.
“Hannah had her cute makeup on,” she said. “I was going to round everyone up.”
Lacy Jackson remembers her daughter sitting between Mason Nelson and Sam Mixon, both 14, in the back seat, she said.
“I don’t remember anything about the wreck,” Lacy Jackson said.
The last thing Lacy Jackson remembers was having a brief conversation with her daughter and then waking up on the pavement, she said.
Mason Nelson had died at the scene. Sam Mixon died nearly two weeks after the crash.
“I had woken up and seen Mason,” Lacy Jackson said, fighting tears. “Hannah was in bad shape after the accident. When we got to the hospital, they couldn’t tell me anything. My husband was driving back from Chicago. They told him they didn’t know she was going to make it.”
Hannah Jackson suffered severe brain injuries; her kidneys, spleen and liver were punctured, Lacy Jackson said.
“Her whole left side was pretty much crushed,” Lacy Jackson said. “She also had a dissected carotid artery, which causes strokes, and also had diffuse axonal injury.”
A diffuse axonal injury is the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers, called axons, that happens when the brain is injured as it shifts and rotates inside bony skull, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Hannah Jackson was in a coma and entered a minimally conscious state, Lacy Jackson said.
“She couldn’t do anything,” Lacy Jackson said. “She couldn’t talk, move her legs. Her left leg was broken badly.”
Lacy Jackson and her family got Hannah into a top-tier rehabilitation program after struggles with her insurance company, which initially suggested moving her into a nursing home, she said.
Doctors from the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Health System and friends advocated to get Hannah into the Texas Institute for Rehabilitation and Research Memorial Hermann’s Disorders of Consciousness Program, Lacy Jackson said.
“I did everything in my power to facilitate a connection between the kids in UTMB and get them to TIRR as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Katherine O’Brien, the lead neuropsychologist of the program. “The people of UTMB and TIRR came together and fought like hell.”
O’Brien had heard about the case earlier in September, but finally met Hannah after a friend told her about the case, she said.
“Patients don’t look good who come to the program three weeks into the injury,” O’Brien said. “She was still storming, which means she was still sweating, high heart rate, high blood pressure and posturing her body in different positions.”
Since then, Hannah has gone through multiple physical and cognitive training sessions as rehabilitation.
“When she got to us she wasn’t responding at all,” O’Brien said. “Many of our patients are almost labeled with no chance of meaningful survival. There’s a very nihilistic view on disorders of consciousness. But Hannah is showing that there is a chance of meaningful recovery.”
One of the benefits for Hannah Jackson is being 15 years old, O’Brien said. Her body can make remarkable strides in recovery, she said.
“Hannah looks like a completely different person,” O’Brien said. “Her personality is coming out; she’s happy. Her nail polish has little softballs on it. When I had asked her if she had seen any of the baseball games, she fanned her face on how good looking the baseball boys are.”
To see her personality reemerge has been rewarding, O’Brien said.
Hannah has maintained her sense of humor and makes fun even of a tracheostomy scar.
“She always loves getting a rise out of me,” Lacy Jackson said, laughing. “She calls her trach scar her hickey.”
Hannah has difficulty communicating, but get points across with help from her mother.
She laughs; one of her goals is to make somebody laugh every day, she said.
She stays motivated by the memory of Nelson and Mixon and the possibility of going back to school, she said. She has been regaining her speech by going to therapy.
She’s able to stand with the help of a walker; her goal is to walk, she said. She is also happy that she’s been able to recover enough to attend a Taylor Swift concert on Friday in Houston.
As Hannah works to recover, Lacy Jackson works with the Mason Nelson’s and Sam Mixon’s parents to get stricter drunk driving laws, she said.
There’s still a lot to be done, but letters have been drafted to the district attorney, Lacy Jackson said.
Keith Brazier, the man accused in the Sept. 2 car crash, was released from the hospital in late September and formally charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault, police said.
Brazier is being held on bonds of $1.75 million — two $500,000 bonds for the murder charges, another $500,000 bond for the intoxication assault and $250,000 for aggravated assault causing serious injury.
Brazier took the families things they can never recover, Lacy Jackson said.
“Not only did he take them, but it’s something that I’ve got to live with,” Lacy Jackson said through tears. “It’s always going to be in the back of my mind. I will never understand it. I know I’m not at fault. But it’s always in the back of my mind. I always worry about how I could’ve protected them.”
Hannah Jackson tells her mom not to cry, and gives her a two-armed hug, something she relearned just last month.
